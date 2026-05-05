Prez Murmu Pays Homage To Former President Giani Zail Singh On Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid floral tributes to former President Giani Zail Singh on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Giani Zail Singh served as the seventh President of India from July 25, 1982, to July 25, 1987, and is remembered for his long-standing contribution to public life and governance.

Born on May 5, 1916, in Sandhwan village in Punjab's Faridkot district, Zail Singh's political journey was shaped by his deep commitment to public service and his active role in the country's freedom struggle.

He was closely associated with the Indian independence movement and took part in the Quit India Movement, during which he was imprisoned multiple times for participating in protests against British rule.

After Independence, he held several key positions in Punjab, including serving as a minister and later as Chief Minister of the state between 1972 and 1977. His tenure in the state was marked by a series of administrative and developmental initiatives, including land reforms and efforts to streamline governance.

In 1980, he was inducted as the Union Home Minister in the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, where he handled crucial issues related to internal security and law and order.

His political career reached its peak in 1982 when he was elected President of India. During his tenure, he was known for adhering to constitutional values and maintaining a strong commitment to the principles of justice, liberty and equality.

Zail Singh was also widely regarded for his humility and his focus on the welfare of underprivileged sections of society. His ability to connect with people across different backgrounds reflected his belief in social equity and inclusive governance.

He passed away on December 25, 1994, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated public service that continues to inspire many in Indian politics and public life.