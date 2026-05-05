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Czech-Inspired Collection By Designer Harshita Elairaja Showcases Architectural Elegance At 10Th Global Fashion And Design Week
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, Film City: The 10th Global Fashion and Design Week continued to celebrate global creativity with an impressive showcase on Day 1 | 3rd Show | Sequence 6, featuring designer Harshita Elairaja, who prepared a stunning collection inspired by the architectural grandeur of the Czech Republic.
Organized by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) in association with the AAFT School of Fashion and Design, the grand fashion show was held at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, during the celebrations of Asian Unity Day on 2nd April by the Asian Unity Alliance. The event was supported by the Indo Czech Republic Film and Cultural Forum, drawing participation from creative professionals and dignitaries from across the world.
Harshita Elairaja's collection drew deep inspiration from the historic cityscape of Prague, transforming architectural brilliance into wearable art. The designs reflected geometric precision and structured silhouettes, mirroring the clean lines and forms of classical and modern architecture. The use of panelled construction, along with detailed appliqué and embellishments, added dimension and texture to the garments.
A refined color palette of midnight blue and warm beige created a striking visual contrast, enhancing the elegance of the collection. Subtle influences of Cubism were evident throughout, lending a bold yet sophisticated contemporary appeal to the designs.
Addressing the audience, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Brand Ambassador of BRICS+ Fashion, stated,“Fashion is an extension of art and architecture. Collections like these beautifully demonstrate how cultural heritage and modern design sensibilities can come together to create something truly exceptional on a global platform.”
The show was attended by an esteemed audience comprising diplomats, designers, media professionals, and art lovers, further strengthening the spirit of cultural exchange and creative collaboration.
The 10th Global Fashion and Design Week continues to stand as a powerful platform promoting international fashion, design innovation, and cultural unity.
Organized by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) in association with the AAFT School of Fashion and Design, the grand fashion show was held at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, during the celebrations of Asian Unity Day on 2nd April by the Asian Unity Alliance. The event was supported by the Indo Czech Republic Film and Cultural Forum, drawing participation from creative professionals and dignitaries from across the world.
Harshita Elairaja's collection drew deep inspiration from the historic cityscape of Prague, transforming architectural brilliance into wearable art. The designs reflected geometric precision and structured silhouettes, mirroring the clean lines and forms of classical and modern architecture. The use of panelled construction, along with detailed appliqué and embellishments, added dimension and texture to the garments.
A refined color palette of midnight blue and warm beige created a striking visual contrast, enhancing the elegance of the collection. Subtle influences of Cubism were evident throughout, lending a bold yet sophisticated contemporary appeal to the designs.
Addressing the audience, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Brand Ambassador of BRICS+ Fashion, stated,“Fashion is an extension of art and architecture. Collections like these beautifully demonstrate how cultural heritage and modern design sensibilities can come together to create something truly exceptional on a global platform.”
The show was attended by an esteemed audience comprising diplomats, designers, media professionals, and art lovers, further strengthening the spirit of cultural exchange and creative collaboration.
The 10th Global Fashion and Design Week continues to stand as a powerful platform promoting international fashion, design innovation, and cultural unity.
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