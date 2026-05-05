Russian Strike Coordinator Disguised As Older Man Detained In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information is reported on the SSU website.

To avoid arousing suspicion during reconnaissance missions, the suspect posed as an older man. Specifically, he mimicked a stooped posture, grew a beard, and wore appropriate clothing.

The investigation revealed that the enemy agent was a 45-year-old resident who was evading mobilization. He came to the Russians' attention while searching Telegram channels for easy money.

In exchange for promises of side jobs, the suspect began patrolling the streets of Zaporizhzhia to identify the coordinates of Defense Forces units.

After his reconnaissance missions, the suspect would return home and prepare text messages describing the terrain and coordinates, which he would transmit to his FSB handler.

SSU officers documented the suspect's crimes and detained him at his residence. Simultaneously, measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defense Forces.

During a search, a smartphone and a tablet containing evidence of his work for Russia were seized from the detainee.

SBU detains repeat offender in Mykolaiv for directing Russian strikes on Ukrainian forces

SSU investigators informed the suspect of his status as a suspect under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine foiled the administrator of a Telegram channel in Dnipro who was disseminating the coordinates of the Defense Forces.

Photo: SSU