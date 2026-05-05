President Of Italy's Council Of Ministers Giorgia Meloni Arrives In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

AzerNEWS reports that a guard of honor was lined up for the President of the Council of Ministers at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Giorgia Meloni was welcomed by Samir Sharifov, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, and other officials.