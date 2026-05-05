MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Montréal Exchange Opens the Market

May 04, 2026 10:16 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Luc Fortin, President and Chief Executive Officer, TMX Global Markets and Post Trade, Montréal Exchange (MX), joins representatives from FTSE Russell to open the market and celebrate the launch of the FTSE Canada Bank Credit Index Futures (BCS). This launch, made possible by the dedicated collaboration of Marina Mets, Head of Americas, Fixed Income at FTSE Russell, and her team, marks a significant expansion of Canada's fixed-income landscape.



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TMX Group is proud to welcome market makers Alan Bogos from BMO Capital Markets and Todd Lynden from TD Securities, alongside partners from RBC, NBF, Scotia, and CIBC. These institutions played a vital role in the Index and Futures design process. TMX Group thanks them for their collaboration and are looking forward to their continuous support in providing liquidity and transparency to this essential new credit hedging tool.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Catherine Kee

Head of Media Relations, TMX Group

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange