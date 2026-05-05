UAE Says Iran Launched First Attack Since Ceasefire Drone Strike At Fujairah Oil Facility Injures Three Indians

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United Arab Emirates on Monday (May 4) accused Iran of carrying out its first direct attack since a fragile ceasefire took effect in early April, raising fears of renewed conflict in the Gulf region.

The reported attacks came amid growing tensions over US efforts to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route for oil and gas exports.

According to the UAE Defence Ministry, Iran launched four cruise missiles toward the country. Officials said three missiles were intercepted, while the fourth fell into the sea.

Authorities in Fujairah said an Iranian drone also struck a major oil facility, sparking a fire that injured three Indian nationals.

Shipping fears grow after vessel attacks

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center separately reported that two cargo vessels were ablaze off the UAE coast.

In another incident, South Korea confirmed an explosion and fire aboard a South Korean-operated ship anchored near the strait. No injuries were reported.

The incidents have intensified concerns among shipping companies and insurers already wary of operating in the region following weeks of escalating tensions.

Iran has repeatedly warned that foreign military involvement in the waterway would be viewed as hostile.

US pushes to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The attacks followed a new US-led maritime initiative aimed at restoring commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz after months of disruptions.

The US military's United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said two American-flagged merchant ships had successfully transited the strait under naval protection.

CENTCOM added that guided-missile destroyers were assisting vessels moving through the Persian Gulf.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 3) announced“Project Freedom,” an initiative intended to help stranded commercial vessels and restore normal shipping activity.

Trump warned Iran against interfering with maritime traffic.

“Iranian efforts to block them will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully,” Trump said.

Iran warns foreign forces will be targeted

Iran responded sharply to the US operation, calling it a violation of the ceasefire.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency dismissed the initiative as part of Trump's“delirium.”

Meanwhile, Iranian military officials warned that foreign military vessels entering or approaching the Strait of Hormuz would face attack.

“We warn that any foreign military force - especially the aggressive US military - that intends to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted,” Iranian commander Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi said on state television.

Iran has maintained tight control over the strategic waterway since the conflict intensified earlier this year following US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

Oil prices and global economy under pressure

The renewed instability around the Strait of Hormuz has continued to shake global energy markets.

The waterway handles a significant share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, making any disruption a major concern for countries dependent on Gulf energy exports.

Fuel prices have surged globally since Iran effectively restricted access to the strait earlier this year.

The US-led Joint Maritime Information Center warned vessels to travel through Omani waters and avoid traditional routes because of the threat posed by mines and ongoing military activity.

Nuclear talks show little progress

Diplomatic efforts to end the US-Iran conflict also appeared stalled.

Iran reportedly proposed that the US lift sanctions, end its naval blockade and withdraw forces from the region in exchange for ending hostilities.

Iranian officials said they were reviewing Washington's response, though Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei acknowledged that shifting demands were complicating negotiations.

Trump over the weekend expressed skepticism that the latest Iranian proposal would lead to a breakthrough agreement.

(With AP inputs)

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