Rohit Sharma Returns To IPL 2026 After Injury With 27-Ball Fifty During MI Vs LSG Fans React 'Just Pure Authority'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Rohit Sharma returned to Indian Premier League (IPL) with a bang as the Mumbai Indians batter slammed a 27-ball half-century against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Having missed five games due to a hamstring injury suffered against Royals Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 12, Rohit was sidelined since then.

Although he didn't field for Mumbai Indians, Rohit walked out to bat as an impact player replacing Raghu Sharma amidst loud cheers from the packed Wankhede crowd, alongside Ryan Rickelton after LSG managed 228/6 in 20 overs. The duo took some time initially before breaking the shackles.

| Is Rohit Sharma playing today in MI vs LSG?Ex-captain returns in 'specific role'

Despite warming the bench for so many games, Rohit showed no signs of rust, as he started with a six of Mohammed Shami. The highlight of Rohit's innings had to the Avesh Khan over where the former Mumbai Indians skipper whacked the bowler for two sixes and two fours for a 21-run over.

He brought up his fifty with a six off Manimaran Siddharth, thus registering his fourth-fastest fifty in IPL. Rohit's 23-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year, is still his best.

Certainly, the fans on social media went crazy after Rohit's half-century.“52 (27) after an injury break. Rohit Sharma didn't return to settle in- he returned to dominate. No rust, no noise, just pure authority. That's not a comeback. That's a reminder,” said one user.

| Why Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians vs LSG, replacing Hardik Pandya?

“27 balls, 50 runs, zero drama. Some players chase targets... Rohit rewrites them mid-innings,” another said.“Hitman Rohit Sharma in full flow is such a beautiful sight for every Indian cricket fan!” another wrote. Along with Rickelton, Rohit forged a 143-run stand in 10.5 overs before the South African was undone by Mohsin Khan for 83 runs of just 32 deliveries.

Rohit Sharma misses hundred

However, Rohit missed on a well-deserved hundred for just 16 runs on the final ball of the 14th over. Against Manimaran Siddharth, Rohit walked across and got low for a sweep only to get a top edge. Mohammed Shami, standing at short fine-leg, went a few steps back to take an overhead catch.

| Manish Pandey goes past MSD to join Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma for rare IPL feat

Rohit walked out to a standing ovation for his 44-ball knock, that was studded with six fours and seven sixes. Mumbai Indians were 177/2 at that stage with Rohit and Rickelton laying the platform for others in the chase.

Catch the live updates from IPL 202 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedul and the IPL 2026 Points Tabl. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Ca and IPL 2026 Purple Ca.