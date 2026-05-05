Who Was Santosh K Nair? Popular Malayalam Actor Dies In Road Accident Read Details

Pathanamthitta: Popular film and TV serial actor Santosh K Nair has died in a tragic accident. The accident took place around 6:30 in the morning on MC Road, near Adoor Enath.

Reports say the car he was travelling in lost control and crashed into a parcel lorry. He was rushed to the Adoor Lifeline Hospital but sadly passed away while undergoing treatment. Santhosh died after a heart attack after being transported to a private hospital in Adoor. His wife, who was in his car when it collided with a truck, is still being treated.

His wife, Rajalakshmi, who was with him in the car, and the lorry driver, Sudheesh, have also been injured in the crash.

Santosh had a long career, acting in more than 100 films. His last film was the hit movie 'Mohiniyattam'.

Santhosh K Nair, a Malayalam actor, died in a vehicle accident in Adoor, Kerala, on Tuesday morning.

Who was Santosh K Nair?

Santosh K Nair, known for his powerful screen presence, made a name for himself in Malayalam film, notably with memorable villainous and humorous performances. He made his acting debut in 1982 with Ithu Aarti Katha and went on to appear in over 100 films during his career. He was as busy on the smaller screen.

Aside from his filmmaking, Santosh has a fascinating personal connection with superstar Mohanlal. The two were classmates at MG College, where Santosh studied BSc Mathematics and Mohanlal studied Commerce. In multiple interviews, Santosh fondly remembered their college days, adding that, although being roughly the same age, Mohanlal became his senior after Santosh briefly interrupted his studies to study engineering before returning to finish his degree.

Santosh K Nair made his final film appearance in Krishnadas Murali's Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam (2026). His premature death is a tremendous loss to the Malayalam cinema industry, leaving behind a legacy of diverse and captivating performances.