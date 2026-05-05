Inside Thalapathy Vijay's Family Life: Marriage, Children And Relationship Rumours With Trisha-Explained

Actor-turned-politician Vijay led a strong debut for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2026 Tamil Nadu polls. Here's all you need to know about his wife, kids and personal life.

Thalapathy Vijay has emerged as one of the biggest stories of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) delivering a powerful debut and reshaping the state's political landscape.

The actor-turned-politician, who contested across the state through his party, has seen strong support in early results, marking a dramatic shift from cinema to public life. His rise has drawn comparisons to iconic figures who successfully bridged films and politics, underlining the scale of his influence beyond the screen.

Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, their marriage Away from the political spotlight, Vijay's personal life has largely remained private over the years. He married Sangeetha Sornalingam on August 25, 1999, in a traditional ceremony in Chennai. Their story is often reported as one that began outside the film industry.

Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil based in the UK at the time, was a fan of Vijay and met him after watching his film Poove Unakkaga. What started as a fan interaction gradually developed into a relationship, with both families eventually getting involved before the couple tied the knot.

The two have maintained a low profile as a family, rarely appearing together in public or speaking about their personal lives. They have two children - son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha - both of whom have largely stayed away from media attention while growing up. Vijay has consistently kept his family life separate from his public image, even at the peak of his stardom.

Over the years, Vijay and Trisha have remained one of Tamil cinema's most-loved on-screen duos. Their crackling chemistry in hits like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008) had fans hooked. But after Kuruvi, the two suddenly stopped working together -fueling gossip that their closeness during Ghilli had turned into something more. Rumours even did the rounds that Vijay's family had asked him to keep his distance from Trisha post-Kuruvi. Both stars, however, denied any romance, insisting they were“just friends."

In February 2026, reports said that Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce after more than two decades of marriage. The case was filed in the Chengalpattu family court. According to reports, Sangeetha stated that she came to know in April 2021 about an alleged extramarital relationship involving Vijay and an actress, which caused“deep emotional pain and mental suffering."

The plea is said to mention issues like infidelity, mental cruelty, and loss of trust, adding that the situation continued despite assurances. Reports also say she has sought rights related to residence and financial support while the case is ongoing.

At the same time, these details are part of legal proceedings, and neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has spoken publicly about the matter.