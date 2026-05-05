São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, May 4, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT SP Nightlife Desk SP weekly reset day · Full circuit dark · Blue Note SP lunch only · Casa de Francisca evening dark · Borogodó dark Mon and Tue · D-Edge dark through Wed · Bar Brahma daily 11h–02h · Rabo di Galo from 7 pm · Mild Monday - 25 °C, 25 % rain · Cold front passing · The post-festival Monday after Time Warp + Nômade weekend 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Monday is the São Paulo nightlife weekly reset day - and after the largest festival weekend of the year so far (Time Warp Brasil's two-day Neo Química Arena debut, Nômade Festival's two-day Parque Villa-Lobos run, plus Lobão Luau Indoor and Laís Yasmin at Blue Note SP), the city does what its calendar requires: it shuts the music circuit and rests. Tonight is one of the rare Mondays of the year where São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro run on opposite weekly calendars. While Rio'scelebrates 20 years and theat Renascença Clube enters its 21st year, São Paulo's full circuit is dark:evening dark (only the lunch programme Almoço & Jazz operates Mon–Fri 12h–15h),Salão evening dark (lunch only), Sala B operates Tue+Wed only and Largo runs Tue–Sun,dark Mon and Tue,dark Mon–Wed,no events. The two daily constants in the central nightlife strip remain:at the Caetano corner of Av. São João with Rua Ipiranga runs daily 11h to 02h, andat the Rosewood São Paulo opens nightly from 7 pm for cocktails. Mild Monday -, the cold front from the weekend now passing eastward. Tomorrow Tuesday brings the gentle return of the weekly programme:hosts "Baú do DJ Zé Pedro" with a homenagem toat 20h30, the Casa de Francisca Salão returns, and Blue Note SP Tuesday programming resumes. Wednesday: full Centro and Pinheiros circuit operational again. 02 Top Picks Tonight Fast scan Bar Brahma - The Centro Constant 11h–02h · Daily · Centro The Caetano corner - São João with Ipiranga, the intersection in "Sampa." The 1948 boteco runs daily, samba ao vivo throughout the week. The only late-night Monday option in the central nightlife strip. Av. São João, 677 - Centro. Rabo di Galo - Rosewood Cocktail Bar From 7 pm · Cerqueira César The civilised Monday option. Cocktail bar at the Rosewood São Paulo, nightly from 7 pm. The post-festival recovery space - quiet, polished, no cover, the slow Cerqueira César night. R. Haddock Lobo, 1571 - Cerqueira César. Blue Note SP - Almoço & Jazz Lunch 12h–15h · Lunch only · Mon–Fri The only Monday operation at the Av. Paulista room - the daytime Almoço & Jazz lunch programme. The evening salon stays dark Monday and reopens Tuesday. Av. Paulista, 2073 - Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar. 03 Full Rundown Bar Brahma - Daily Centro Boteco Since 1948 Centro · Boteco · Samba Daily · "Sampa" Corner

The boteco at the corner of Av. São João with Av. Ipiranga - the intersection Caetano Veloso turned into the chorus of "Sampa" - runs daily 11h to 02h, opened in 1948 and operating continuously across nearly eight decades. Tonight's Monday format runs the same as the rest of the week: doors at 11h, samba ao vivo through the evening, the kitchen's classic boteco menu (filé com fritas, escondidinho de carne seca, bolinho de bacalhau) running late, the bar at the back the strategic position. Tonight is one of those rare nights where Bar Brahma is essentially the only marquee live-music option in the central strip - the rest of the circuit dark by Monday default. The crowd is consequently mixed: regulars, tourists who found the place by guidebook, the post-Centro work contingent. Tickets at the door - typically lower Monday cover than the weekend.

Mon 11h–02h · Av. São João, 677 - Centro · Metro República (Lines 3-Vermelha / 4-Amarela) · @barbrahma Rabo di Galo - Rosewood São Paulo Cocktail Bar Cerqueira César · Cocktails · Hotel Bar · Civilised Monday

The civilised Monday alternative. Rabo di Galo at the Rosewood São Paulo on R. Haddock Lobo, 1571, in Cerqueira César - opens nightly from 7 pm. The format: cocktail bar within the hotel, refined ambiance, the cocktail menu drawing on Brazilian and international traditions, no cover, walk-in. Monday is the bar's gentlest night - most of the surrounding Cerqueira César and Av. Paulista crowd is in weekly recovery mode, the room has space, the service runs at full attention. The Rosewood property itself is one of the city 's recent landmark hotel openings; the Rabo di Galo is the bar component built for the SP cocktail scene. Walk seven minutes from the Av. Paulista corner with R. Augusta. The post-festival recovery option for those who prefer a slow Monday close to the empty Centro alternative.

Mon from 7 pm · R. Haddock Lobo, 1571 - Cerqueira César · Metro Consolação (Line 2-Verde) · @rosewoodsaopaulo Blue Note SP - Almoço & Jazz (Lunch Only Today) Paulista · Lunch · Mon–Fri 12h–15h · Free Calçadão

The Blue Note SP on a Monday operates only its Almoço & Jazz daytime programme - the standard Mon–Fri lunch service, 12h to 15h, with live jazz background music in the calçadão area (free entry). The Salão de Shows on the second floor stays dark Monday evening - the venue's first evening programme of the week is Tuesday's standard Piano Bar Experience (R$25 couvert) plus the curated act in the salon. Tonight's Almoço & Jazz is a viable midday option for those in the Av. Paulista business corridor - the menu draws on the Blue Note culinary curation that pairs with the late-evening shows for the rest of the week. After 15h the calçadão area continues with the Piano Bar regular operation. The Conjunto Nacional address remains one of São Paulo's most iconic - the 1956 building, designed by David Libeskind, was the first mixed-use complex in the city.

Mon 12h–15h lunch only · Av. Paulista, 2073 - Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar - Consolação · Metro Consolação · @bluenotesp 04 Suggested Route ●Metro República. The 1948 boteco from 7-8 pm dinner onward. Samba ao vivo, the Caetano corner, the only constant Centro live music tonight. Cash and cards. ●Metro Consolação. The Rosewood property bar from 7 pm. The slow polished Monday close, no cover, walk-in. Standard hotel-bar pricing. ●Mourato Coelho, Aspicuelta, Harmonia restaurants for an early Monday dinner. Borogodó dark tonight (it returns Wednesday), but the surrounding restaurants are open and the streets quieter than weekend. ●An early dinner in the home neighbourhood, no commute, an early night. Tomorrow brings the Casa de Francisca Salão return and Bona Casa de Música's Baú do DJ Zé Pedro. The most rational Monday after a three-festival weekend. 05 Dark Tonight

Monday is São Paulo's full-circuit dark day - the music programming pause that defines the city's weekly rhythm. Blue Note SP: evening dark (lunch only 12h–15h, the Salão de Shows opens Tue from 19h). Casa de Francisca: Salão evening dark (almoço Mon–Fri only); Sala B operates Tue+Wed only; Largo terrace Tue–Sun; Porão dark Monday. Ó do Borogodó: dark Mon and Tue (returns Wed evening 21h). D-Edge: dark Mon–Wed (Moving returns Thu from midnight). Espaço Unimed: no events tonight. Audio: standard Mon dark. The structure of the SP nightlife week deliberately concentrates the live programme between Tuesday and Sunday - Monday is the curatorial reset, the maintenance window, the rest day for the artist circuit and the rooms that host them. Tomorrow Tuesday May 5: Bona Casa de Música hosts "Baú do DJ Zé Pedro" homenagem a Claudya at 20h30 - the project celebrating Brazilian popular music memory; Casa de Francisca Salão returns; Blue Note SP Tuesday Piano Bar Experience (R$25 couvert) + standard Tuesday programme. Wednesday May 6: Pessoal do Ceará 50 anos depois at Bona with Paula Tesser, Soledad, Jonnata Doll, Klaus Sena and Ondas dy Calor; Blue Note SP Grag Queen "Piano e Voz" + Marcelo Jeneci Solo double bill; Borogodó returns. Thursday May 7: Blue Note SP "Flashback anos 80 por Mark Lambert" + "Velhos Camaradas - Tim Maia, Cassiano, Hyldon por Frã Finamore".

06 Plan B ›- R. Avanhandava, 81, Bela Vista. The Bixiga classic Italian cantina. Open daily, dinner format. The Italian-immigrant São Paulo Monday alternative. ›- Praça do Patriarca, Centro. Centro Histórico daytime option. Sé and São Bento metros nearby. ›- Mourato Coelho, Aspicuelta, Harmonia strip. The pre-Borogodó Monday - even though Borogodó is dark tonight, the surrounding kitchens are open, the streets quieter than the weekend. ›Pedra do Sal Monday roda 7 pm to midnight - celebratingon the cobblestones at Largo João da Baiana. Samba do Trabalhador withat Renascença Clube Andaraí -of uninterrupted Monday samba, recently honoured with the Medalha Tiradentes. Two of Brazil's defining Monday rodas, while São Paulo rests. ›Tue May 5 - Casa de Francisca Salão returns; Bona Casa de Música "Baú do DJ Zé Pedro" homenagem Claudya 20h30; Blue Note SP Tuesday programme. Wed May 6 - Borogodó returns; Pessoal do Ceará at Bona; Grag Queen + Marcelo Jeneci at Blue Note SP. Thu May 7 - D-Edge Moving returns; Blue Note SP Flashback anos 80 + Velhos Camaradas. Fri May 8 - peak Friday returns at full intensity. 07 Getting Around

MetrôSP: Monday standard weekday hours - last trains around midnight. Bar Brahma: Metro República (Lines 3-Vermelha / 4-Amarela), three minutes' walk to the Av. São João corner. Rabo di Galo / Rosewood: Metro Consolação (Line 2-Verde), then five-minute walk along R. Haddock Lobo. Blue Note SP lunch: Metro Consolação then walk into Conjunto Nacional. Other stops: Sé and São Bento (Line 1-Blue) for Casa de Francisca area (closed today); Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow) for Pinheiros restaurants; Marechal Deodoro (Line 3-Red) for Barra Funda. Weather: Mild Monday - 25 °C, 25 % rain. The cold front from the weekend now passing eastward; tomorrow returns to 28 °C. A light layer is enough; no umbrella needed unless rain develops in the afternoon. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber - Monday surge low across the city, the calmest day of the week. Safety: São Paulo on a Monday evening is at its calmest. Centro around Bar Brahma and República remains active until late but with thinner foot traffic than the weekend - standard Centro awareness. Cerqueira César and the Av. Paulista corridor residential and well-lit. Pinheiros residential and safe.

08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Centro Bar Brahma · Daily 11h–02h · Caetano Corner The only Monday live music constant. Bar Brahma at the "Sampa" intersection of Av. São João with Av. Ipiranga, samba daily, the 1948 boteco. Metro República. Cerqueira César Rabo di Galo · Rosewood · Cocktails The civilised Monday close. The Rosewood São Paulo bar nightly from 7 pm. No cover, refined ambiance, the slow Cerqueira César night. Metro Consolação. Avenida Paulista Blue Note Lunch Only · MASP · Sesc Paulista The daytime Paulista. Blue Note SP Almoço & Jazz 12h–15h. MASP Mondays free admission. Sesc Avenida Paulista open. The corridor in low gear. Bixiga / Bela Vista Família Mancini · Italian Cantina · Dinner The Italian-immigrant SP Monday alternative. Família Mancini on R. Avanhandava, the Bixiga classic dinner room. Cantina format, no music, the slow plate. riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Bar Brahma · daily 11h–02h · Av. São João, 677 - Centro. Rabo di Galo · from 7 pm · Rosewood São Paulo, R. Haddock Lobo, 1571 - Cerqueira César. Blue Note SP · Almoço & Jazz · Mon 12h–15h lunch only · evening dark · Paulista. Família Mancini · daily · Bela Vista. Dark: Casa de Francisca Salão (lunch only Mon–Fri) · Sala B (Tue+Wed only) · Ó do Borogodó (Wed–Sun only) · D-Edge (Thu–Sun only) · Espaço Unimed. São Paulo nightlife Monday May 4 2026 · Mild 25 °C, 25 % rain · Cold front passing · The post-festival reset Monday after Time Warp + Nômade weekend. In Rio: Pedra do Sal Monday roda 7 pm to midnight · 20 years · Free · Saúde. Samba do Trabalhador with Moacyr Luz · Renascença Clube · 21 years · doors 4:30 pm · R$30–40 cash · Andaraí. Tomorrow Tue May 5: Bona Casa de Música "Baú do DJ Zé Pedro" homenagem Claudya 20h30 · Casa de Francisca Salão returns · Blue Note SP Tuesday Piano Bar Experience + standard programme. Wed May 6: Pessoal do Ceará at Bona · Grag Queen + Marcelo Jeneci at Blue Note SP · Borogodó returns. Thu May 7: D-Edge Moving returns · Blue Note SP Flashback anos 80 + Velhos Camaradas. Fri May 8: peak Friday returns.

Related: São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Sunday, May 3, 2026 · São Paulo Daily Brief for Monday, May 4, 2026 · São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Monday, April 27, 2026