Russian Forces Launch Over 50 Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region In One Day, Leaving Five Injured
The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
The attackers used an aerial bomb, artillery, and drones.
In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck Nikopol, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrivka communities. As a result of the strikes, private houses, a business, infrastructure facilities, a kindergarten, a gas station, and vehicles were damaged. Five civilians were injured and will receive outpatient treatment.
In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces hit the Pokrovske community, damaging a residential building and vehicles.Read also: Russian forces increase combat activity in southern regions – Voloshyn
According to updated information, a 13-year-old boy was injured in a Russian attack in the Synelnykove district the previous day. He was taken to a regional hospital in Dnipro in serious condition.
As reported, during the night of May 4, Russian forces attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, damaging civilian infrastructure.
Photo: Regional Military Administration
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