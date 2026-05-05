Ukraine, Slovakia To Prepare Joint Government Meeting Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to prepare a joint government meeting that could take place in Kyiv or Bratislava, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speaking to journalists, Zelensky noted that he had met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and that both sides agreed to prepare the meeting by the end of June, Ukrinform reports.

"We agreed that by the end of June we will have preparations in place for joint government meetings of our two countries," Zelensky said.

According to him, diplomats are currently determining the venue – either Bratislava or Kyiv. All ministers are expected to take part.

"This is important. It will focus on concrete issues and cooperation. I believe it is also a positive signal," he said.

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Zelensky also highlighted the significance of his visit to Armenia.

"It is important that Ukraine is here. There was Azerbaijan, and now it is Armenia. I believe this is an important political signal. We are reopening these directions for the first time in 24 years," he said.

He also noted renewed contacts with Georgia. "For the first time in a long while, we spoke with the prime minister of Georgia. I believe this is also the right step," Zelensky added.

As reported, Zelensky is in Yerevan taking part in the 8th summit of the European Political Community. On the sidelines of the event, he held meetings with the prime ministers of Slovakia, Canada, Poland, Armenia, and Georgia, as well as with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, and the NATO Secretary General. He also took part in a meeting in the Washington Group format.

The two-day summit, held under the slogan "Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe," has brought together 48 heads of state and government. For the first time, a non-European country – Canada – is participating in the forum, represented by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine