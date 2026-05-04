Sri Lanka, Maldives Seek Closer Security Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Colombo: Sri Lanka and the Maldives called for closer cooperation on Monday as both Indian Ocean island states face increased maritime threats, including fallout from the Middle East conflict.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake welcomed his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Muizzu on his first official visit and called for "collective measures" to make the region safer.

"Global geopolitical changes have become a common threat and a problem for both our countries," Dissanayake said, adding that the two South Asian neighbours must work to ensure peace in the region.

A US submarine torpedoed an Iranian frigate just off Sri Lanka's southern coast on March 4, killing 104 sailors and bringing the Middle East conflict to the Indian Ocean.

Dissanayake refused permission for US warplanes to use ground facilities at a civilian airport in Sri Lanka's south earlier that month.

Muizzu said they had agreed to elevate their partnership across key sectors, including trade and investment, health, defence, and security.

"We reaffirmed our shared commitment to sustainable fisheries management, protecting marine resources, and strengthening maritime security cooperation," he said.

The two leaders did not give details about maritime cooperation, but both nations carry out joint military exercises and training.

Sri Lanka and the Maldives are both strategically located halfway along the main East-West international shipping lanes.