403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye, Kuwait Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Ankara
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting on Monday with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Ankara, highlighting continued diplomatic engagement between the two nations.
According to a statement issued by Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry and shared on the social media platform NSosyal, the talks took place in the Turkish capital as part of Al-Sabah’s official visit to the country.
The meeting reflects ongoing communication between Ankara and Kuwait, as both sides maintain dialogue on regional developments and bilateral cooperation. However, officials did not disclose specific details regarding the agenda or outcomes of the discussions.
No further information has yet been released about the meeting.
According to a statement issued by Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry and shared on the social media platform NSosyal, the talks took place in the Turkish capital as part of Al-Sabah’s official visit to the country.
The meeting reflects ongoing communication between Ankara and Kuwait, as both sides maintain dialogue on regional developments and bilateral cooperation. However, officials did not disclose specific details regarding the agenda or outcomes of the discussions.
No further information has yet been released about the meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment