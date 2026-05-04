Dr. Chinmay Pandya Brings 'Thought Revolution' To 10 Downing Street

In a landmark achievement for international cultural diplomacy, Dr. Chinmay Pandya, Representative of Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Pariwar and Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, visited 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister. During this high-profile visit, Dr. Pandya engaged in deep discussions with senior political leaders and special advisors to the Prime Minister, marking a historic moment where the transformative ideas of the 'Vichar Kranti Abhiyan' (Thought Revolution Movement) were presented within one of the world's most influential corridors of power. This representation, occurring during the birth centenary year, stands as a moment of great pride for India and the global Gayatri Pariwar community.

Discussions on Global Reconstruction and Education

During the dialogue, Dr. Pandya elaborated on the core philosophy of "Hum Badlenge, Yug Badlega" (When we transform, the era transforms), emphasizing that individual character building is the essential foundation for global reconstruction. He shared the extensive social work spearheaded by Shantikunj, specifically highlighting initiatives focused on youth awakening, de-addiction, and the moral renaissance of society. Furthermore, he discussed the innovative 'Holistic Education System' practiced at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, which integrates modern scientific research with traditional Indian values to create a more compassionate and skilled generation.

Dialogue at the British Houses of Parliament

The diplomatic tour continued at the British Houses of Parliament, where Dr. Pandya met with Major Lord Alderdice to discuss the pivotal role of global youth power. Dr. Pandya asserted that while technical proficiency is vital, the youth of today must be anchored in moral values and character development to truly serve as catalysts for world peace. Lord Alderdice acknowledged the importance of skill development and innovation in the current global climate, while Dr. Pandya presented him with sacred 'Yug Sahitya' literature. This series of meetings represents a significant step forward in fostering international dialogue centered on the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'--the world is one family. (ANI)

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