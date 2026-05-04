TVK Breaks 59-Year-Old Dravidian Dominance In Tamil Nadu With Historic Victory

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 4 (IANS) In a watershed moment in Tamil Nadu's political history, the 2026 Assembly election has brought an end to nearly six decades of uninterrupted dominance by Dravidian parties, as the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay secured a landmark victory in its electoral debut.

In the first 15 years of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu regularly held from 1952, the Congress maintained a stronghold over the state's political landscape. This phase came to an end in 1967 when the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) rose to power for the first time under the leadership of C. N. Annadurai, marking the beginning of the Dravidian era.

Following Annadurai's death in 1969, M. Karunanidhi assumed office as Chief Minister and led the DMK to another victory in 1971. However, the political landscape shifted again when actor-turned-politician M. G. Ramachandran broke away from the DMK to form the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Under his leadership, the AIADMK won consecutive elections in 1977, 1980, and 1984, firmly establishing itself as a major force. After MGR's death in 1987, Tamil Nadu politics evolved into a bipolar contest between the DMK and the AIADMK. The two parties alternated in power over the decades.

The DMK formed governments in 1989, 1996, 2006, and 2021, while the AIADMK emerged victorious in 1991, 2001, 2011, and 2016. Key leaders defined this era, including Karunanidhi for the DMK and J. Jayalalithaa for the AIADMK.

Following Jayalalithaa's death, Edappadi K. Palaniswami took over as Chief Minister in 2016. In 2021, Karunanidhi's son, M.K. Stalin, led the DMK back to power.

However, the 2026 election has rewritten this long-standing narrative. The entry of TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has dramatically altered the state's political equation. In its very first electoral outing, the party not only made significant inroads but also secured victory, ending the 59-year dominance of Dravidian parties.

Political observers describe the outcome as a generational shift, reflecting changing voter aspirations and a desire for alternative leadership. The result signals the beginning of a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics, one that moves beyond the traditional DMK-AIADMK binary and ushers in a more competitive and dynamic political landscape.