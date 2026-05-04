Bengal Polls: CM Mohan Yadav Slams Infiltrator Votes, Declares 'No More Franchise Dacoity'

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Gwalior, May 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on political practices in West Bengal, alleging that "infiltrators" were being used to cast votes.

He described this as a form of“franchise dacoity” and declared that such acts would no longer be tolerated.

Chief Minister Yadav said that the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in West Bengal and a new Chief Minister takes the oath of office will mark the beginning of a new journey of development for the state.

With this, he added, the NDA will have its 22nd Chief Minister, ushering in a fresh chapter for West Bengal. He was speaking at a state-level conference of milk producers and livestock farmers in Gwalior.

CM Yadav congratulated the Prime Minister on the party's victory in West Bengal.

The Chief Minister expressed deep concern over infiltration from Bangladesh, stating that it was not only a“breach of national security” but also a distortion of democracy.

He questioned whether the Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felt no shame in allowing“infiltrators” to vote simply to cling to power.

According to him, the people of West Bengal have now settled the matter decisively, rejecting such practices.

He added that the public is fully aware of the truth and has delivered its verdict against the misuse of democracy.

CM Yadav also highlighted the sacrifices of Indian soldiers who risk their lives at the border to protect the nation. He asserted that their efforts would be dishonoured if“infiltrators were allowed to usurp the rights of Indian citizens”.

He made it clear that the government would never permit outsiders to seize entitlements meant for the people of India.

While the seminar focused on milk production and related issues, the Chief Minister's political remarks dominated the event.

He drew a parallel between purity in milk production and purity in democracy, stressing that just as quality and transparency are essential in agriculture, they are equally vital in governance.

He concluded by affirming that West Bengal is now poised for a new beginning, one that prioritises national interest and development over divisive politics.