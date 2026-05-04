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EU Says S. Caucasus Entering New Phase After Armenia–Türkiye Normalization
(MENAFN) The South Caucasus is moving into a “transformative phase” following progress in diplomatic normalization between Armenia and Türkiye, alongside a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to the European Union.
EU Council President Antonio Costa made the remarks on Monday during the opening session of the 8th European Political Community summit in Yerevan, highlighting what he described as growing momentum toward regional stability.
He said improved relations between Ankara and Yerevan, combined with the Armenia–Azerbaijan agreement, are helping lay the groundwork for a more interconnected and cooperative region.
"That agreement is a story of peace in Europe that must be celebrated, in a world where escalation and war seem to dominate. Thanks to this agreement, and improved relations between Turkey and Armenia, the region has embarked on a transformative path," he said.
Costa added that ongoing initiatives in the region extend beyond trade facilitation, focusing instead on deeper integration through strategic industries, transport links, digital infrastructure, and energy connectivity. He said these efforts are intended to strengthen economic ties, build mutual trust, create employment opportunities, and support shared growth among neighboring countries.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also addressed the summit, emphasizing the need for greater resilience within Europe amid a rapidly changing geopolitical environment. She warned against dependency in critical sectors, particularly energy.
She pointed to previous reliance on imported fossil fuels as a structural weakness that became more evident during global crises and energy price volatility.
"We have to build our energy Reliance much stronger, much more reliable on these homegrown, cheaper and predictable energy sources that we do have," she said, highlighting renewables such as wind, solar, hydropower, and geothermal energy, along with nuclear power as part of the EU’s long-term strategy.
EU Council President Antonio Costa made the remarks on Monday during the opening session of the 8th European Political Community summit in Yerevan, highlighting what he described as growing momentum toward regional stability.
He said improved relations between Ankara and Yerevan, combined with the Armenia–Azerbaijan agreement, are helping lay the groundwork for a more interconnected and cooperative region.
"That agreement is a story of peace in Europe that must be celebrated, in a world where escalation and war seem to dominate. Thanks to this agreement, and improved relations between Turkey and Armenia, the region has embarked on a transformative path," he said.
Costa added that ongoing initiatives in the region extend beyond trade facilitation, focusing instead on deeper integration through strategic industries, transport links, digital infrastructure, and energy connectivity. He said these efforts are intended to strengthen economic ties, build mutual trust, create employment opportunities, and support shared growth among neighboring countries.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also addressed the summit, emphasizing the need for greater resilience within Europe amid a rapidly changing geopolitical environment. She warned against dependency in critical sectors, particularly energy.
She pointed to previous reliance on imported fossil fuels as a structural weakness that became more evident during global crises and energy price volatility.
"We have to build our energy Reliance much stronger, much more reliable on these homegrown, cheaper and predictable energy sources that we do have," she said, highlighting renewables such as wind, solar, hydropower, and geothermal energy, along with nuclear power as part of the EU’s long-term strategy.
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