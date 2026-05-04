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Türkiye's Vice President Represents Erdogan at Yerevan Summit
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz attended the European Political Community summit in Yerevan on Monday, representing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at one of the continent's most consequential annual political gatherings.
Yilmaz arrived at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, where he was received by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. He participated in the opening ceremony, joined the first plenary session, and took part in the traditional group photograph alongside attending heads of state and government.
The summit drew more than 40 leaders from across the continent, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Norway and OSCE Meetings on the Sidelines
On the margins of the summit, Yilmaz sat down with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store for a wide-ranging discussion on bilateral relations. In a statement published on NSosyal, the Turkish social media platform, Yilmaz said the two sides exchanged views on cooperation spanning the economy, trade, tourism, investment, energy, science and technology, the defense industry, and counterterrorism.
"Türkiye attaches importance to enhancing cooperation with Norway in all areas," Yilmaz said, acknowledging Store's constructive engagement and contributions toward strengthening ties between the two nations.
In a separate meeting, Yilmaz sat down with Feridun Sinirlioglu, secretary general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). In remarks posted on NSosyal, Yilmaz expressed confidence that the OSCE, drawing on its institutional depth and experience, would remain an active contributor to peace, stability, and shared prosperity across both the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian regions, and extended his personal wishes for Sinirlioglu's success in the role.
Yilmaz arrived at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, where he was received by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. He participated in the opening ceremony, joined the first plenary session, and took part in the traditional group photograph alongside attending heads of state and government.
The summit drew more than 40 leaders from across the continent, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Norway and OSCE Meetings on the Sidelines
On the margins of the summit, Yilmaz sat down with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store for a wide-ranging discussion on bilateral relations. In a statement published on NSosyal, the Turkish social media platform, Yilmaz said the two sides exchanged views on cooperation spanning the economy, trade, tourism, investment, energy, science and technology, the defense industry, and counterterrorism.
"Türkiye attaches importance to enhancing cooperation with Norway in all areas," Yilmaz said, acknowledging Store's constructive engagement and contributions toward strengthening ties between the two nations.
In a separate meeting, Yilmaz sat down with Feridun Sinirlioglu, secretary general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). In remarks posted on NSosyal, Yilmaz expressed confidence that the OSCE, drawing on its institutional depth and experience, would remain an active contributor to peace, stability, and shared prosperity across both the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian regions, and extended his personal wishes for Sinirlioglu's success in the role.
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