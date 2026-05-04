Earthdaily Advancing Daily Global Measurement Of Planetary Change With Six Satellites Launched

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthDaily Analytics (EarthDaily) today announced the successful launch of six EarthDaily Constellation satellites aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission, confirming initial contact with satellites EDC-02 through EDC-07. The milestone significantly advances the company's goal of delivering daily, consistent measurement of planetary change at global scale.

The launch, executed on May 3, 2026, delivered all six satellites to low Earth orbit. Telemetry confirms successful deployment, stable performance, solar array deployment, and power-positive status. Each satellite has transitioned into its expected operational configuration, continuing EarthDaily's disciplined approach to on-orbit validation first demonstrated with EDC-01.

This second launch builds on the successful commissioning of EarthDaily's first satellite and reinforces the company's ability to deploy and operate a calibrated, AI-ready Earth observation system. With additional satellites now in orbit, the EarthDaily Constellation will be entering commercial operations late this summer, further strengthening EarthDaily's existing portfolio of data and analytics products already supporting governments and commercial customers across agriculture, mining, insurance, and defense.

As the constellation expands, these offerings will be enhanced by a consistent, daily stream of calibrated measurement, enabling greater scale, accuracy, and automation across customer workflows. This evolution is closely tied to EarthDaily's investment in AI and foundation models, designed to transform continuous global measurement into predictive intelligence. Trained on a unified, high-quality time series dataset, these models will enable faster insights, improved confidence, and more precise decision-making across mission-critical applications.

This capability is made possible by the design of the EarthDaily Constellation itself, purpose-built for broad-area change detection. By combining high-frequency revisit, wide-area coverage, and consistent measurement, each satellite, equipped with 16 imaging systems across 22 spectral bands, operates as part of a single, coordinated measurement platform.

“Most Earth observation systems were built to capture images,” said Don Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of EarthDaily.“We built EarthDaily to measure change. With this second launch and successful contact across multiple satellites, we are moving quickly toward delivering a consistent, daily understanding of the planet that customers can rely on to act with confidence.”

Customers will move beyond fragmented datasets to a unified, AI-ready source of truth, where calibrated measurement powers predictive intelligence. Governments can maintain high-confidence situational awareness and continuously update critical datasets, while commercial users can model risk, forecast outcomes, and optimize operations with greater precision.

“The world doesn't need more imagery. It needs trusted, consistent measurement,” Osborne added.“With each satellite we bring online, we are closing the gap between data collection and decision-making, delivering the foundation for AI-ready geospatial intelligence at scale.”

With an eighth satellite set to launch later this summer, EarthDaily is accelerating into its next phase: delivering a new standard for how the planet is measured.

About EarthDaily

EarthDaily is a global Earth observation company focused on delivering science-grade data and analytics designed for broad-area change detection and decision-centric intelligence. With the EarthDaily Constellation, the company is building a foundation for daily, globally consistent Earth intelligence to support governments and enterprises operating in complex, high-impact environments.

To learn more, visit earthdaily and follow EarthDaily on LinkedIn (@EarthDaily) and X (@EarthDailyA).

Contacts

Tanya Cross

Vice President, Global Marketing and Communications

EarthDaily

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Alliance Advisors IR

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

