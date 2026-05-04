Bridgebio To Present New Acoramidis Data On Disease Progression, Biomarkers, And Clinical Outcomes At ESC-Heart Failure 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the“Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, announced today upcoming presentations, including one late-breaking oral presentation, of new data from the Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study in individuals with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) at Heart Failure 2026, organized by the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC-HF), taking place in Barcelona, Spain on May 9-12, 2026.

Bayer, BridgeBio's exclusive European licensing partner of acoramidis, will be presenting a late-breaking oral presentation on data from ATTRibute-CM related to acoramidis' impact on the outcome of outpatient worsening heart failure.

Acoramidis is approved as Attruby® by the U.S. FDA and is approved as BEYONTTRA® by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, and the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency with all labels specifying near-complete stabilization of TTR.

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation:

Effect of Acoramidis on Temporal Variability of Serum Transthyretin and its Influence on Outcomes: Insights from the ATTRibute-CM Trial

Presenter: Senthil Selvaraj, M.D., Duke University School of Medicine, U.S.

Date: Monday, May 11 at 3:30 pm CEST

Moderated ePoster:

Anchored Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison of Acoramidis (ATTRibute-CM) Versus Tafamidis (ATTR-ACT) for Risk of Cardiovascular-Related Hospitalization, All-Cause Mortality and Safety in ATTR-CM

Presenter: Emer Joyce, M.D., Ph.D., The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, IE

Date: Sunday, May 10 at 3:30 pm CEST

Acoramidis Treatment Attenuates the Rise in NT-proBNP from Baseline to Month 30 Compared to Placebo Across all Subgroups

Presenter: Marianna Fontana, M.D., University College London, UK

Date: Monday, May 10 at 3:30 pm CEST

Posters:

Consistent Benefit on Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Overall Summary Score (KCCQ-OS) with Acoramidis Treatment Compared with Placebo Across Participant Subgroups in ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Marianna Fontana, M.D., University College London, UK

Date: Saturday, May 9 at 12:56 pm CEST

Effect of Acoramidis on Improvement or Maintenance of Heart Failure-Related Health Status as Assessed by KCCQ-OS Score in ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Charles Sherrod, M.D., Saint Luke's Health System, Kansas City, U.S.

Date: Saturday, May 9 at 3:36 pm CEST

About AttrubyTM (acoramidis)

INDICATION

Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Adverse Reactions

Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President

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(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:

Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance

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BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit