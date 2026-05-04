MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ICG Silver & Gold Announces Completion of Initial District-Scale Geological Modeling, Increasing Historical Drilling Database to over 40,000 Meters at the Tuscarora District

May 04, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

Database increased by 60% from approximately 25,000 meters of drilling to over 40,000 meters Development, integration and refinement of the model will continue with new data obtained through Phase 1 exploration program Integration of the database into VRIFY visualization software underway and will be available in the coming weeks

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. (CSE: ICG) (FSE: JI0) ("ICG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive database compilation and district-scale geological modeling initiative at the Tuscarora District (" Tuscarora ", the " District ", or the " Project ").







Figure 1: Map showcasing the setting of the Tuscarora District at the intersection of the Carlin and Independence trends.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



This milestone consolidates decades of fragmented historical and modern exploration data into a single, fully integrated platform, providing the Company with a cohesive understanding of the Project at a larger scale. The model highlights a structurally controlled mineral system with multiple target corridors and significant upside potential beyond historically explored areas.

Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO and Director, commented: "I am extremely pleased with the progress of our geological modeling. Elevating and organizing historical data across the Tuscarora District is an important value creation milestone as we continue to engage with investors, stakeholders, and potential partners."

Korbon McCall, VP Exploration, added: "Our focus has been on understanding the structural framework and the controls on mineralization across the District, not just individual occurrences. With this first phase of work complete, we now have the ability to systematically prioritize and refine targets as new data is incorporated. This is exactly the type of foundation required to support efficient and effective exploration as we work towards establishing a first mineral resource estimate on the Project."

Database Compilation Highlights

ICG's technical team has compiled, digitized, and validated a broad range of exploration datasets across the 10,000-acre land package into a unified database, including:

Surface Geochemistry: 1,338 rock samples and 2,606 soil samples compiled and georeferenced Drilling Database: 216 holes for approximately 40,100 meters of drilling Geophysics: 132 line-km of CSAMT surveys for approximately 80% property coverage Gravity survey for approximately 20% property coverage Magnetic surveys for approximately 80% property coverage 5.2 line-km of Active Seismic surveys

Note: Final totals will be confirmed in future technical disclosures, where applicable. (line-km) = line kilometers, (CSAMT) = Controlled-Source Audio Magnetotelluric.

District-Scale Geological Model

Since it was last reported, the ICG team has incorporated 15,100 meters of additional drill data, bringing the total to approximately 40,100 meters through acquisition and compilation efforts. Leveraging this expanded dataset, the Company has developed a refined geological interpretation focused on the role of major structural corridors, lithologic contacts, intrusive relationships, and fluid pathways, which are interpreted to control mineralization across the Tuscarora District.

The model integrates known mineralized zones with newly identified structural trends and untested target areas at depth and along strike. Historical exploration efforts were largely focused on near-surface expressions, whereas ICG's approach emphasizes a systems-based understanding of mineralization, including potential source zones and feeder structures that may drive scale at depth.

Establishing a Strong Foundation for Growth

With the initial compilation and modeling phase now complete, ICG has established a strong technical foundation from which to advance the Tuscarora District, for which the model can build upon. The Company now benefits from a centralized and continuously evolving database supported by modern geological interpretation and a district-wide targeting framework.

This model-based approach enables more efficient capital allocation and disciplined exploration planning, as the Company progresses toward systematic drill testing. Importantly, this is not a static dataset. ICG will continue to expand and refine the database as new geological, geochemical, and geophysical data are generated through ongoing and future work programs, further enhancing targeting confidence and Project understanding over time.

Visualizations and Interactive Content

ICG has engaged VRIFY and its "Present" platform to develop a suite of high-impact geological visuals and interactive content that illustrate the Company's integrated dataset and district-scale model.

These visualizations will combine three-dimensional modeling, geophysical data, drilling information, and structural interpretations to present a clear and accessible view of the Project's exploration potential. More detailed information will be provided as it becomes available.

Next Phase: Drill Target Definition

With a strong technical foundation now in place, ICG is advancing the next phase of exploration focused on drill target definition, planning pad locations, and access development. A follow-up news release is expected to outline prioritized drill targets and the Company's strategy for advancing the Project through systematic drilling.

Disclosure on Sampling Data

Figures shown include historical data and data collected by the Company. Historical sampling programs were conducted by various operators and may not meet current QA/QC standards as defined under National Instrument 43-101. The Company has not verified all historical sampling data, and such information should be considered indicative only. Any future work conducted by the Company will incorporate industry-standard QA/QC protocols.

QP STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven L. McMillin, P.G., of Rangefront Mining Services, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and independent consultant to the Company.

About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies; Building a district-scale geological model; and Progressing the project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located on the Carlin Trend, approximately one hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. ICG controls 100% of the approximately 10,000-acre land package, which has extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics completed on the property. ICG fundamentally believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold, and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

On Behalf of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. Board of Directors:

Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON, M5C 1P1

Investor relations contact:

Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.

604.908.1695 / ...

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to ICG's exploration plans; the potential for shared or overlapped mineralizing episodes; the identification of feeder structures and structural controls on mineralization; the Company's strategy to consolidate and control a district-scale land position; and the vesting of stock options and restricted share units. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration risks and uncertainties, the ability to obtain necessary permits and regulatory approvals, changes in environmental and other applicable legislation, the uncertainty of mineral exploration and development, title risks, reliance on key personnel, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.