Hantavirus Outbreak: 3 Dead, 1 Critical As WHO Monitoring Situation (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Geneva, May 4 (IANS) Three people have died following a suspected Hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship on the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

The MV Hondius ship, travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde with 150 or so passengers, recorded one confirmed and five suspected cases of the rare but dangerous disease.

The WHO said it was monitoring and supporting the public health incident aboard a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean, where a hantavirus outbreak has been confirmed, resulting in three deaths and multiple suspected infections.

In a post on X, WHO stated:“WHO is aware of and supporting a public health event involving a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean. To date, one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, and there are five additional suspected cases. Of the six affected individuals, three have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa.”

The organisation added that investigations are ongoing and medical support is being provided to those affected.“Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing,” WHO said.

Hantavirus is typically transmitted to humans from rodents through contact with their urine or faeces.

It can cause severe respiratory illness and, in rare cases, can spread between humans.

The disease is considered serious and requires close medical monitoring and supportive care.

The outbreak has been reported aboard the MV Hondius, a polar cruise ship operated by tour company Oceanwide Expeditions. According to its published itinerary, the vessel departed Ushuaia in southern Argentina on 20 March and was expected to complete its voyage in Cape Verde on 4 May. The ship is a 107.6-metre (353 ft) expedition cruise vessel designed to carry up to 170 passengers in 80 cabins, along with 57 crew members, 13 guides, and one onboard doctor.

Among the affected is a 69-year-old British national who is currently in intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa. Authorities have confirmed that one case is laboratory-confirmed, while five others remain under investigation as suspected infections.

WHO further noted that it is coordinating with member states and the ship's operators to arrange medical evacuation for two symptomatic passengers and to conduct a full public health risk assessment for those still onboard.

“WHO is facilitating coordination between Member States and the Ship's operators for medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers, as well as full public health risk assessment and support to the remaining passengers on board. WHO is grateful for the rapid actions and coordination,” the organization said.

The agency has informed national focal points under the International Health Regulations and said a Disease Outbreak News report will be issued for public dissemination.