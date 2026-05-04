403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nurture.Retail Connects 1.15 Lakh+ Agri-Retailers Nationwide With 300+ Manufacturers, Building India's Largest B2B Agri-Input Platform
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 4th May, 2026: nurture, India's leading agri-input e-commerce platform, is rapidly transforming the country's fragmented agricultural supply chain into a unified, transparent, and technology-driven ecosystem. With a network of over 1.15 lakh retailers and 300+ manufacturers, the platform is emerging as the operating system for India's agri-input retail landscape.
At the heart of this transformation lies a clear mission: to eliminate inefficiencies, restore trust, and empower both manufacturers and retailers through direct, data-driven connections.
"India's agri-input supply chain has long been fragmented and opaque. With nurture, we are building a unified, transparent ecosystem that enhances trust, expands market access, and drives efficiency at every level," said Ankit Laddha, Business Head, nurture" said Ankit Laddha, Business Head, nurture.
For decades, manufacturers have struggled with limited market visibility, counterfeit product infiltration, and financial risk through informal and unsecured credit systems. nurture addresses these systemic challenges by enabling direct manufacturer-to-retailer commerce, significantly expanding reach while safeguarding brand integrity.
By eliminating layers of intermediaries, the platform ensures that authentic, high-quality inputs reach farmers, strengthening trust across the value chain, and protecting manufacturers from brand dilution.
nurture is solving these structural challenges by enabling manufacturers to directly sell to the retailers onto the platform which widens their reach, significantly reduces the risk of counterfeit products entering the system and ensures that authentic inputs reach farmers. This not only protects brand value but also improves trust at the last mile.
The platform is also bringing in real-time pricing transparency, helping retailers make more informed procurement decisions and reducing opacity in the supply chain. By standardizing access to pricing and availability, the platform is enabling a more predictable and efficient marketplace for agri inputs.
A breakthrough lies in the platform's embedded finance solutions, which replace risky, unsecured distributor-led credit models. By leveraging transaction data and digital insights, nurture enables secure, structured, and accessible credit for retailers in just 30 minutes through digital finance players.
This not only improves liquidity at the grassroots level but also eliminates financial risk for manufacturers, creating a more stable and scalable ecosystem.
nurture goes beyond commerce by harnessing advanced data analytics to enable hyper-local demand forecasting and inventory optimization. By analyzing seasonal trends, regional demand patterns, and transaction data, the platform ensures:
Reduced stock-outs
Minimized excess inventory
Improved supply-demand alignment
This intelligence-driven approach enhances operational efficiency for both brands and retailers.
Supporting this digital backbone is a strong focus on last-mile logistics, ensuring reliable and timely delivery even in remote and rural markets. This integration of commerce, credit, data and logistics is helping build a more resilient, transparent and scalable agri supply chain.
As India's agriculture sector undergoes rapid modernization, nurture is at the forefront of this evolution - driving a decisive shift from fragmented distribution to a structured, scalable, and digital-first marketplace.
By simplifying access, enhancing transparency, and enabling efficiency at scale, nurture is not just transforming agri commerce - it is redefining the future of agri retail in India.
At the heart of this transformation lies a clear mission: to eliminate inefficiencies, restore trust, and empower both manufacturers and retailers through direct, data-driven connections.
"India's agri-input supply chain has long been fragmented and opaque. With nurture, we are building a unified, transparent ecosystem that enhances trust, expands market access, and drives efficiency at every level," said Ankit Laddha, Business Head, nurture" said Ankit Laddha, Business Head, nurture.
For decades, manufacturers have struggled with limited market visibility, counterfeit product infiltration, and financial risk through informal and unsecured credit systems. nurture addresses these systemic challenges by enabling direct manufacturer-to-retailer commerce, significantly expanding reach while safeguarding brand integrity.
By eliminating layers of intermediaries, the platform ensures that authentic, high-quality inputs reach farmers, strengthening trust across the value chain, and protecting manufacturers from brand dilution.
nurture is solving these structural challenges by enabling manufacturers to directly sell to the retailers onto the platform which widens their reach, significantly reduces the risk of counterfeit products entering the system and ensures that authentic inputs reach farmers. This not only protects brand value but also improves trust at the last mile.
The platform is also bringing in real-time pricing transparency, helping retailers make more informed procurement decisions and reducing opacity in the supply chain. By standardizing access to pricing and availability, the platform is enabling a more predictable and efficient marketplace for agri inputs.
A breakthrough lies in the platform's embedded finance solutions, which replace risky, unsecured distributor-led credit models. By leveraging transaction data and digital insights, nurture enables secure, structured, and accessible credit for retailers in just 30 minutes through digital finance players.
This not only improves liquidity at the grassroots level but also eliminates financial risk for manufacturers, creating a more stable and scalable ecosystem.
nurture goes beyond commerce by harnessing advanced data analytics to enable hyper-local demand forecasting and inventory optimization. By analyzing seasonal trends, regional demand patterns, and transaction data, the platform ensures:
Reduced stock-outs
Minimized excess inventory
Improved supply-demand alignment
This intelligence-driven approach enhances operational efficiency for both brands and retailers.
Supporting this digital backbone is a strong focus on last-mile logistics, ensuring reliable and timely delivery even in remote and rural markets. This integration of commerce, credit, data and logistics is helping build a more resilient, transparent and scalable agri supply chain.
As India's agriculture sector undergoes rapid modernization, nurture is at the forefront of this evolution - driving a decisive shift from fragmented distribution to a structured, scalable, and digital-first marketplace.
By simplifying access, enhancing transparency, and enabling efficiency at scale, nurture is not just transforming agri commerce - it is redefining the future of agri retail in India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment