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Türkiye’s Inflation Climbs to 32.37% in April as Price Pressures Persist
(MENAFN) Official data released on Monday shows that Türkiye’s annual consumer inflation rose to 32.37% in April, increasing from 30.87% in the previous month.
The Turkish Statistical Institute reported that consumer prices rose by 4.18% on a monthly basis in April, while overall price levels increased by 14.64% compared with December 2025.
The data indicates continued upward pressure across key spending categories. Food and non-alcoholic beverages, which carry a large weight in the inflation basket, increased by 34.55% year-on-year, making a significant contribution to the overall inflation rate. Transport costs also saw a sharp rise of 35.06% annually.
The most pronounced increase among major categories was recorded in housing and utilities, including water, electricity, gas, and related services, which rose by 46.60% compared with the same period last year.
On a monthly basis, food prices rose by 3.70%, while transport costs increased by 4.29%. Housing and utility costs recorded the steepest monthly rise at 7.99%, contributing notably to overall inflation for April.
Market expectations had anticipated slightly lower figures, with surveys forecasting annual inflation around 31.11% and monthly inflation near 3.19%, indicating that actual price increases came in somewhat higher than expected.
For context, inflation in April of the previous year was significantly higher, with annual rates reaching 69.80%, highlighting a gradual easing trend over the past 12 months despite persistent price pressures in essential goods and services.
The Turkish Statistical Institute reported that consumer prices rose by 4.18% on a monthly basis in April, while overall price levels increased by 14.64% compared with December 2025.
The data indicates continued upward pressure across key spending categories. Food and non-alcoholic beverages, which carry a large weight in the inflation basket, increased by 34.55% year-on-year, making a significant contribution to the overall inflation rate. Transport costs also saw a sharp rise of 35.06% annually.
The most pronounced increase among major categories was recorded in housing and utilities, including water, electricity, gas, and related services, which rose by 46.60% compared with the same period last year.
On a monthly basis, food prices rose by 3.70%, while transport costs increased by 4.29%. Housing and utility costs recorded the steepest monthly rise at 7.99%, contributing notably to overall inflation for April.
Market expectations had anticipated slightly lower figures, with surveys forecasting annual inflation around 31.11% and monthly inflation near 3.19%, indicating that actual price increases came in somewhat higher than expected.
For context, inflation in April of the previous year was significantly higher, with annual rates reaching 69.80%, highlighting a gradual easing trend over the past 12 months despite persistent price pressures in essential goods and services.
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