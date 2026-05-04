Kerala Polls: CPI-M Rebels Deliver Stunning Blow To Vijayan Camp

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 4 (IANS) In a dramatic twist to Kerala's electoral narrative, a group of rebel leaders from the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has dealt a significant blow to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the party's organisational authority, with three prominent dissidents racing towards emphatic victories.

T. K. Govindan, V. Kunjikrishnan, and former minister G. Sudhakaran, all of whom broke ranks with the CPI-M, are leading in their respective constituencies, buoyed by backing from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

The most high-profile contest is unfolding in Taliparamba, where Govindan has taken on P. K. Shymala, wife of state Secretary M. V. Govindan.

The seat has been a Left bastion, with M.V. Govindan winning it by over 22,000 votes in 2021.

The current trend, however, signals a sharp reversal and a symbolic setback for the party leadership.

Equally striking is the rise of Kunjikrishnan, a grassroots leader from Kannur, who was expelled earlier this year after raising allegations linked to a party fund collection drive.

Contesting as a rebel, he has mounted a serious challenge against sitting MLA T.I. Madhusoodhan, who had secured a commanding margin of over 50,000 votes in the last election.

Kunjikrishnan's performance underscores simmering discontent within the cadre base.

Adding to the upheaval is Sudhakaran, a veteran who once held a key position in Vijayan's cabinet.

His fallout with the leadership after decades of association has now translated into electoral momentum, as he leads against former colleague H. Salam.

However, not all rebel stories have found traction.

Former legislator P. K. Sasi, despite securing the UDF's support, is trailing by over 20,000 votes in Ottapalam.

Three-time CPI-M legislator Ayisha Potti, who joined the Congress this year, is engaged in a tough battle with her former party colleague and State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, and one will have to wait till the last vote is counted at the Kottarakara Assembly seat.

Taken together, the rebel surge signals deeper fault lines within the CPI-M, with voter sentiment in select constituencies favouring dissenting voices over official candidates.