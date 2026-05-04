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11 People Wounded In 868 Russian Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region Of Ukraine

11 People Wounded In 868 Russian Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region Of Ukraine


2026-05-04 05:15:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kyiv: Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces launched 868 attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region in the past 24 hours, injuring 11 people, including two children.

The region's governor Ivan Fedorov said, in a statement, that the attacks targeted 51 towns and included 30 airstrikes on several areas, including Novomykolaivka, Komyshuvakha, and Orikhiv.

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He added that Russian forces also carried out approximately 630 attacks using various types of drones targeting multiple locations in the region, in addition to six rocket attacks and 202 artillery strikes.

These developments come amidst ongoing diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the war that erupted in February 2012.

The conflict has caused widespread destruction and the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians and military personnel.

Disagreements persist over the sovereignty of territories claimed by Russia and refuted by Ukraine, hindering the achievement of a comprehensive peace agreement.

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The Peninsula

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