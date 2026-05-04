Russian Forces Carry Out Airstrike On Shostka, City Council Building And Houses Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha reported this on Facebook.

“Last night, the Russian aggressor once again launched an airstrike on the Shostka territorial community. The premises of the Shostka City Council Executive Committee, an extracurricular educational institution, six residential buildings, and passenger cars were damaged,” he noted.

The official added that three women-a passerby and residents of neighboring buildings-were injured as a result of the strikes.

Emergency rescue teams are working at the scene, and the extent of the damage and casualties is still being assessed.

War update: 148 clashes on front lines, fiercest fighting near Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole

As reported, from the morning of May 3 to the morning of May 4, 2026, Russian troops carried out nearly 40 shelling attacks on 35 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the Sumy region.