Ex-Afghan Soldier Murder In UK Raises Concerns Over Refugee Safety

British media, including The Sun, reported that Abdul Wali Mamozi was killed following a confrontation in a supermarket car park, though authorities have not yet confirmed the motive or whether he was specifically targeted.

Mamozi had arrived in Britain about seven months ago under a relocation programme for Afghans who worked alongside Western forces in Afghanistan, and had recently married while trying to rebuild his life, working at a local car wash.

His pregnant wife reported him missing after he failed to return home, saying she made repeated attempts to contact him before alerting police, highlighting the distress faced by families of relocated Afghans.

The case underscores broader concerns over the safety and integration of Afghan evacuees, many of whom continue to face economic hardship, uncertainty and security fears even after resettlement.

Since the 2021 Taliban takeover, former Afghan soldiers and those linked to foreign forces have faced a dire situation, with reports of threats, reprisals and limited protection inside Afghanistan, prompting many to seek refuge abroad.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing and have appealed for information as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing.