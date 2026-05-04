PM Modi To Visit BJP Delhi Headquarters To Celebrate Poll Results Likely To Address Workers

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday, May 4, evening, as election trends indicate a win for the saffron party in West Bengal and Assam.

The prime minister will likely address party workers at the BJP headquarters, as has been the case during previous election victories.

“Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM,” BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a post on X.

As votes were counted for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the east seemed set to be coloured a vivid saffron. Besides West Bengal and Assam, the NDA is also likely to retain power in Puducherry.

At 1 PM, the BJP was forging a possible victory path in West Bengal with leads in 178 seats against the ruling TMC's 92 and surging ahead in Assam.

Assam election results

In Assam, the ruling BJP was leading in 79 of 126 seats, while the Congress was ahead in 24 seats.

West Bengal election results

The BJP was leading in 178 seats against the Trinamool Congress' 83 as counting progressed for 293 assembly segments in the eastern state where Banerjee has been chief minister since 2011.

What's happening in Tamil Nadu, Kerala?

Actor-politician Vijay's TVK is set for a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu, leaving the ruling DMK in the number three position, according to trends on the Election Commission website.

In Kerala, the fading bastion of the Left, the Congress was ahead in 59 seats, the CPM in 29 and the CPI in nine.