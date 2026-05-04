Who Is Radhan Pandit? Meet The Astrologer Who Predicted Actor Vijay's Political Rise Back In 2024

MENAFN - Live Mint) On 4 May, a familiar face appeared outside Thalapathy Vijay's Neelankarai residence in Chennai. Celebrity astrologer Radhan Pandit arrived with a bouquet and a ceremonial shawl.

Early election trends were showing TVK making a strong debut in Tamil Nadu. The visit quickly went viral across social media platforms nationwide.

Who Is Radhan Pandit?

Radhan Pandit is one of India's most high-profile celebrity and political astrologers. He has over 40 years of experience in Vedic astrology, numerology and meditation-based guidance.

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He was originally known as Pandit Vettrivel before relocating to Delhi in 2008. He changed his name to Radhan Pandit after that move. He is originally from South India but has built his practice primarily in Delhi.

According to multiple media reports, his client base reads like a who's who of Indian political life. He has reportedly consulted senior members of the BJP, Congress, DMK, and AIADMK over the past decades. He considers veteran politician LK Advani a guru-like figure in his own life. His premium service, "365 Days Predictions," caters to CEOs and senior government officials.

The Jayalalithaa Chapter

Radhan Pandit claims to have served as spiritual mentor to the late J Jayalalithaa. He accurately predicted her landmark electoral victory in 1991.

However, he reportedly warned her of a difficult period starting in 1994. That warning created a professional rift between them that was never fully repaired.

The Vijay Connection

Pandit has been among the most vocal public supporters of actor-politician Vijay and TVK. He described Vijay's horoscope as having extraordinary“tsunami-like” strength for political success.

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He predicted that Vijay would become the chief minister with over 150 seats in Tamil Nadu. He also stated that Tamil Nadu temples would be elevated to world-class standards under Vijay's leadership.

Back in 2024, his YouTube video explained in detail why Vijay would succeed in politics. People are now revisiting that video to congratulate the astrologer.

In the YouTube video, he analysed actor Vijay's political transition with his party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam. The astrologer argued that the party's name aligned perfectly with the actor's birth date, acting as a powerful tool for success.

He dismissed critics who claimed the actor's horoscope was unsuitable for governance. He compared Vijay's charts to those of prominent former ministers, such as Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. He suggested that the actor possessed the“royal" qualities necessary to become a future CM.

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In the 2024 vidoo, Radhan Pandit predicted a significant shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, suggesting a major rivalry between Vijay (TVK) and Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK).

He suggested that, by the 2026 elections, Vijay would emerge as a "major power".

Catch LIVE updates

Early trends in Tamil Nadu hint that Actor Vijay is all set to become the next CM. According to early trends, the UDF is gaining power in Kerala. The BJP-led NDA will retain power in Assam and Puducherry.

Early trends in West Bengal indicate that the BJP is set to gain a clear majority, surpassing the Mamata Banerjee government.