Kerala Polls: Shashi Tharoor Reacts As UDF Takes Early Lead

As early trends in Kerala Assembly elections show the UDF ahead, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed the momentum, calling it a 'clear trend' in their favour. He credited voters for signalling change while maintaining that the alliance will avoid premature celebrations despite the strong start.

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