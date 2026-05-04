Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kerala Polls: Shashi Tharoor Reacts As UDF Takes Early Lead


2026-05-04 05:02:36
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

As early trends in Kerala Assembly elections show the UDF ahead, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed the momentum, calling it a 'clear trend' in their favour. He credited voters for signalling change while maintaining that the alliance will avoid premature celebrations despite the strong start.

MENAFN04052026007385015968ID1111066368



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search