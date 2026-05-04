Bpce: Annual Update Of Groupe BPCE's MREL Requirements

Paris, May 04 th, 2026

Groupe BPCE manages its MREL 1 ratios well above its requirements .

ACPR, the French Prudential and Resolution Supervision Authority, implementing the decision of the Single Resolution Board, has just notified the updated requirements applicable to Groupe BPCE in 2026.

The updated total MREL requirement is set in the notification at 27.77%2 of the Group's risk-weighted assets or RWAs. It is set at 7,77% of the leverage ratio exposure.

Regarding the subordination requirement, the udated subordinated MREL requirement is set at 24.44% of RWAs and 7.77% of the leverage ratio exposure. This exceeds the Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) requirement defined in Articles 92a 1(a) and 92a 1(b) of CRR Regulation No. 575/2013.

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Groupe BPCE is still managing its ratios well above its updated requirements: the Group's total MREL ratio was 32,8% based on RWAs at the end of December 2025 and the Group's subordinated MREL ratio (similar to the TLAC ratio) was 26.7%3 at the end of December 2025. These ratios were respectively 10.2% and 8.3% of the leverage ratio exposure at the end of December 2025.

About Groupe BPCE

Groupe BPCE is the second-largest banking group in France. Through its 100,000 staff, the group serves 35 million customers – individuals, professionals, companies, investors and local government bodies – around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance fields in France via its two major networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, along with Banque Palatine and Oney. It also pursues its activities worldwide with the asset & wealth management services provided by Natixis Investment Managers and the wholesale banking expertise of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four credit rating agencies with the following senior preferred LT ratings: Moody's (A2, stable outlook), Standard & Poor's (A, stable outlook), Fitch (A+, stable outlook) and R&I (A+, stable outlook).