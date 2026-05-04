Asim Munir's India Rants Aimed At Reviving Proxy War As Terror Groups Lose Steam

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been ferociously pushing a narrative in his country blaming India for attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

While it is clear that these are problems that have been created by the Pakistani state, the narrative that Munir is pushing is a clear sign that he wants terrorist groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba to buck up.

The push to blame India for attacks by the BLA and TTP became even more intense post Operation Sindoor, and Munir is likely to make more such remarks in public in the days to come.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that Munir's tactic is clear, and he wants terror groups such as the Lashkar and Jaish to be more proactive in their battle against India. Both these outfits, which were hit hard post the operation by the Indian armed forces, have been reluctant to put their heart out and fight.

No doubt, there is re-grouping that is taking place. However, it is not at the pace that the Pakistan army or ISI would have hoped for. The ISI is pumping in money and providing all resources, but the top leadership appears to be reluctant to put up a strong fight immediately.

For Munir, Operation Sindoor was a loss of face. He had made tall promises prior to the operation that was carried out to avenge the Pahalgam attack. He had said that Pakistan would start by destroying India from the East.

Following this, they would move westwards and continue with the destruction, he had also said.

An official said that these statements, in reality, actually set the trap for Munir. Now, many within Pakistan, particularly the hardliners, are asking Munir questions about the tall promises that he had made.

The official also said that for Munir, the commencement of the proxy war against India is very crucial. However, he cannot do that without the Jaish and the Lashkar, the two terror groups which are familiar with Jammu and Kashmir.

The official said that what these terror groups are lacking is morale and will. They are not short of funds or other facilities, as the ISI has been providing these to them.

Munir feels that these terror groups and the hardliners need to feel angry. The hatred against India is already there, but it needs to be much fiercer, the army chief feels.

Another official said that this explains why this extreme push is being made by Munir to blame India for attacks by the BLA or the TTP.

Munir has another reason to go on this anti-India rant. His war in Afghanistan was meant to be a distraction for the public after the humiliation that Pakistan faced during Operation Sindoor. The war against the Afghan Taliban did not go as planned, as many within Pakistan, too, were angry that the army chief would take such a call.

Although the Afghan Taliban and Pakistan have fallen out, a large number of people within the country want better ties. They feel that the relationship with the Afghan Taliban is natural and should not be forced.

Officials say that Munir could not have gone on with that war forever. Eventually, he has to strike a peace with the Afghan regime, officials added.

These developments have prompted the army chief to sharpen his attacks against India so that the terror groups, which are Pakistan's biggest proxies, could muster up some willpower and strike in India.

While Munir may hope that this plan would work, the fact is that both the Lashkar and the Jaish have failed to infiltrate into India. The borders are on high alert, and multiple attempts at infiltration have failed miserably. Taking into account all these factors, Munir feels that he could agitate these groups by blaming India excessively, where the TTP and BLA are concerned. Officials point out that when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir, the time now is very crucial. The Pakistanis are getting desperate, and with Munir ranting every day, an audacious attempt to strike in the Valley is likely to be made.