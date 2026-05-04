Thalapathy Vijay Income Growth: From Rs 500 To Rs 220 Crore! Check Out His 42-Year Salary Jump

As Thalapathy Vijay quits films for politics, we look back at his incredible journey in cinema. In 42 years, his salary shot up by a mind-boggling 44 crore percent! Read the full story.

Thalapathy Vijay is counted among Kollywood's biggest stars today, right up there with Rajinikanth. What's special is that he proved his star power without any major pan-India projects. His film 'Leo' joined the ₹600 crore club worldwide, while 'The Greatest of All Time' earned over ₹400 crore. All this happened even when the films got mixed reviews, which just shows the real power of Vijay's fan following.

Thalapathy Vijay has said goodbye to cinema with his last film, 'Jana Nayagan'. This makes the film super emotional for his fans, who are eagerly waiting for its release. According to trade reports, Vijay received a massive fee of around ₹220 crore for this film. This figure is like a record in itself and shows the kind of market value he had in the industry.

Vijay started his career with a very small amount. He debuted as a child artist in the 1984 film 'Vetri', which his father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, directed. Reports say that Vijay was paid just ₹500 for this film. This was the start of his journey, which has now become historic.

If you compare Vijay's first fee with his last, the growth is just stunning. Going from ₹500 to ₹220 crore shows a jump of about 440,000,000%. These aren't just numbers; they are the result of decades of hard work, dedication, and the love of his fans. This is why Vijay remained one of the industry's most bankable and biggest stars.

The news of Vijay leaving cinema is emotional for his fans. However, many are hoping he might return in the future. Even before its release, 'Jana Nayagan' has created a massive buzz. Although the film's release is getting delayed, the trade expects it to break records at the box office. Now, we have to wait and see how long Vijay's 'goodbye' really lasts.