War Update: 148 Clashes On Front Lines, Fiercest Fighting Near Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook update as of 08:00 on May 4, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces launched one missile strike using two missiles and carried out 86 airstrikes, dropping 312 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian troops deployed 10,394 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,384 shelling attacks, including 37 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Airstrikes targeted areas near Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy region, Prosianka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and multiple settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, including Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Novomykolaivka, Malyn, Huliaipilske, Lisne, Kopani, Omelnyk, Yehorivka, Rizdvianка, Barvinivka, Rivne, Orikhiv, Lystivka, Tavriiske, Hryhorivka, Odarivka, Zarichne, Komyshuvakha, Tsvitkove, Liubytske, Shyroke, Novoselivka, and Novorozivka.

Russia loses 1,120 troops in war against Ukraine over past day

Ukraine's Air Force, missile troops, and artillery struck nine areas of Russian troop concentration and two artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, one clash was recorded, with the enemy carrying out 73 shelling attacks, including three with MLRS, and three airstrikes using seven guided bombs.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched three assaults toward Starytsia, Lyman, and Mytrofanivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops launched two attacks toward Kurylivka and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attempts to advance toward Lyman, Novyi Myr, Drobysheve, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, three Russian attempts to advance toward Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kalenyky, and Riznykivka were stopped.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 23 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 26 assault actions toward Bilytske, Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Serhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Muravka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces launched six attacks near Vorone, Oleksandrohrad, Zlahoda, Yehorivka, Krasnohirske, and Berezove.

In the Huliaipole sector, 23 Russian attacks were recorded toward Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Pryluky, Tsvitkove, Sviatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, Charivne, and Huliaipilske.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian forces stopped one Russian attempt to advance near Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks toward Antonivka.

No signs of Russian offensive group formation were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces