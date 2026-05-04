Excedify Partners With Michael A. Anleitner To Launch Advanced FMEA Online Training

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"FMEA Online Training"Excedify has partnered with Michael A. Anleitner, author of The Power of Deduction: Failure Modes & Effects Analysis for Design (2nd Edition), to develop a modern FMEA online training course. The program is based on the AIAG-VDA 7-step method and focuses on practical application, replacing outdated RPN-only approaches with structured Action Priority (AP) analysis.

Germany - May 4, 2026 - Excedify has announced a strategic partnership with Michael A. Anleitner, author of The Power of Deduction: Failure Modes & Effects Analysis for Design (2nd Edition), to develop a high-impact online training program focused on modern Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA).

This collaboration brings together Excedify's expertise in engineering education and visual content production with Anleitner's deep industry knowledge in design risk analysis.

Focus on Modern FMEA: AIAG-VDA Methodology

The course will be built around the AIAG-VDA 7-step method, the current industry standard adopted across automotive and advanced manufacturing sectors. Unlike legacy approaches that rely heavily on Risk Priority Numbers (RPN), the training emphasizes structured risk analysis, clear action prioritization, and cross-functional alignment.

The program will guide engineers through:



Systematic identification of failure modes and effects

Structured evaluation of severity, occurrence, and detection

Action prioritization using modern methodologies (Action Priority – AP) Integration of FMEA into product development processes

Designed for Real Engineering Application

The training is designed to move beyond theoretical explanations. It will combine:



Real-world engineering scenarios and case-based learning

Structured workflows aligned with industry standards Visual explanations using Excedify's animation-driven teaching approach

This ensures that participants not only understand FMEA concepts but can apply them directly in design and development environments.

Joint Production and Distribution Model

The course will be co-developed and co-branded, with both Excedify and Michael A. Anleitner contributing to content creation and distribution. The final training will be available through Excedify's platform, with both parties able to leverage the content for educational and professional audiences.

Strict content usage guidelines ensure intellectual property protection while enabling broad reach and adoption.

Expanding Excedify's Engineering Portfolio

This partnership marks a strategic expansion of Excedify's offering beyond GD&T and technical drawing into core quality and reliability engineering domains. FMEA is a critical component of product development in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing, making it a natural extension of Excedify's existing training ecosystem.

Availability

The FMEA training course is currently in production and will be released in stages, with initial modules expected to become available soon.

About Excedify

Excedify is an engineering education platform focused on delivering practical, high-impact training for design and quality engineers. Its courses combine structured learning, real-world application, and advanced visual content.

About Michael A. Anleitner

Michael A. Anleitner is a recognized expert in Failure Modes and Effects Analysis and the author of The Power of Deduction: Failure Modes & Effects Analysis for Design (2nd Edition). His work focuses on modern, structured approaches to design risk analysis used across global engineering organizations.