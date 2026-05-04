Qatar Launches Global Hadith Memorisation Competition With Qr1m In Prizes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has officially launched the first edition of the international Hadith memorization competition,“Mirath Al-Nubuwwah” (Inheritance of Prophethood), with total prizes exceeding QR1m, in a move aimed at promoting the Prophetic Sunnah and instilling its values among youth worldwide.

The registration will open on September 1, 2026, through the competition's dedicated website, and continue until October 31, 2026.

The announcement came during a press conference held yesterday at the ministry's headquarters, attended by Director of the Da'wah and Religious Guidance Department Jassim bin Abdullah Al Ali, and Head of the Religious Guidance Section Muath Yousuf Al Qasimi.

Al Ali said the competition reflects its ongoing efforts to serve the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), strengthen adherence to his guidance, and cultivate its values among younger generations. He said that it also aligns with the ministry's broader vision of supporting the Qur'an and Sunnah while advancing educational initiatives that contribute to building a generation grounded in Islamic principles and awareness.

“The initiative builds on the success of the local 'Young Muhaddith” competition, expanding participation to an international level and reinforcing Qatar's global role in supporting initiatives that serve Islamic knowledge and heritage,” said Al Ali.

He said that the competition is structured into two main levels. The Gold Level focuses on memorizing Hadith from“Al-Muntaqa” by Imam Al-Majd Ibn Taymiyyah, a specialized collection focused on jurisprudential rulings.

“The Silver Level covers memorisation from“Riyadh Al-Salihin” by Imam Al-Nawawi, one of the most widely recognized Hadith compilations encompassing ethical, spiritual, and educational themes. Participants are allowed to compete in only one category,” said Al Ali.

He outlined key participation requirements, stating that applicants must be male, register within the approved categories, complete the application accurately within the specified period, adhere to the prescribed texts approved by the organizing committee, and comply fully with all evaluation rules and criteria.

“Both levels will be conducted in two stages: an initial remote qualification round via video conference, followed by a final in-person round in Qatar. The top 10 contestants in each category, who must achieve a minimum score of 90%, will advance to the finals, where winners will be ranked before a live judging panel,” said Al Ali. He said the preliminary remote tests are scheduled for January 2027, while the final round will take place in March 2027 in Qatar, where 20 finalists from both categories will compete in person.

“Substantial financial rewards have been allocated to the top performers. In the Gold Level, prizes range from QR200,000 for first place to QR10,000 for tenth place. In the Silver Level, prizes range from QR120,000 down to QR 6,000 for tenth place,” said Al Ali. Al Qasimi described the competition as“an international platform to encourage the memorization of the Prophetic Hadith and connect Muslim youth with the Sunnah of the Prophet,” adding that it reflects Qatar's commitment to meaningful religious and educational initiatives that promote moderation and reinforce Islamic identity.

He said the name“Mirath Al-Nubuwwah” carries deep significance, referencing the Prophetic teaching that scholars are the heirs of the prophets, and highlighting the competition's goal of nurturing a generation that“carries the inheritance of Prophethood in knowledge, character, and conduct.”

