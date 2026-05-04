BJP 'In The Reckoning' In West Bengal, Says Spokesperson Tom Vadakkan

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan on Monday said the party was "in the reckoning" in West Bengal, while expressing confidence over its position as early trends emerged in Assembly election counting in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Speaking to ANI, Vadakkan said political dynamics in Tamil Nadu were complex due to the presence of multiple strong players and the influence of regional identity politics. "West Bengal is the place where we are in the reckoning. Assam, we are already there..." he said.

BJP on Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape

Referring to the contest in Tamil Nadu, Vadakkan pointed to the presence of multiple political forces, including the ruling DMK, AIADMK, and actor Vijay's emerging influence. "In Tamil Nadu, at this point, there are DMK, AIADMK and the 'Vijay Factor'," he said, referring to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

He further said the outcome in the state would depend on how the Dravidian political narrative shapes voter preferences. "We'll have to watch it very closely before analysing Tamil Nadu because the essential issue is the Dravidian movement. Now, how far the Dravidian movement is going to take root and who is to be identified as a real Dravidian party is something that will be decided in this election," Vadakkan added.

Early Assembly Election Trends

Trends in the Assembly election results on Monday indicated varied leads across key states, with alliances and parties locked in close contests.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, Election Commission sources indicated that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was leading in 90 constituencies, while the DMK-led alliance, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with 34 seats and the Indian National Congress (INC) with 2 seats, was ahead in 36 seats. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was leading in 61 seats, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2 seats and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in 6 seats, taking the NDA tally to 69 seats.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 63 constituencies, while the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was ahead in 37 seats. The Bharat Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) was also leading in 1 seat. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)