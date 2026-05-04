Met Gala 2026: Which Indian Celebrities Could Attend Fashion's Biggest Night? Check Here

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The countdown to the Met Gala 2026 has officially begun, and fashion lovers across the world are eagerly waiting to see which stars will dominate the iconic red carpet this year. Scheduled to take place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the annual fundraiser is expected to bring together some of the biggest global celebrities under the theme“Fashion Is Art.”

For Indian audiences, excitement is especially high after the massive buzz created by Indian celebrities at last year's event. From Bollywood superstars to global fashion icons, several Indian names are once again expected to grab attention at the prestigious gala.

One of the biggest updates surrounding the Met Gala 2026 is that Priyanka Chopra Jonas may reportedly skip the event due to her packed international work schedule. According to reports, the actress is busy with promotions and global appearances connected to her upcoming projects. If she misses the gala, it would mark a rare absence for the actress, who has become one of India's most-recognised Met Gala regulars over the years.

Reports suggest that Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are among the Indian stars likely to attend the event this year. Deepika has delivered several memorable Met Gala looks in the past, while Alia impressed fashion critics with her elegant appearances in recent editions. Fans are now eager to see how the actresses interpret this year's artistic dress code.

After creating history in 2025 as the first Bollywood male actor to walk the Met Gala red carpet, Shah Rukh Khan is also being widely discussed among expected attendees this year. His royal black ensemble designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee became one of the most talked-about looks of the previous gala. Fashion fans are now hoping for another dramatic appearance from the superstar.

Apart from Bollywood actors, several other Indian personalities are also expected to attend the Met Gala 2026. Names like Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh and Isha Ambani have frequently appeared in reports and fashion watchlists linked to the event. Diljit especially received global praise for proudly representing Punjabi culture during his Met Gala debut last year.

This year's theme,“Fashion Is Art,” is inspired by the Costume Institute's exhibition celebrating centuries of fashion history and artistic expression. Experts believe the red carpet could feature Renaissance-inspired couture, dramatic silhouettes, futuristic fashion concepts and museum-worthy outfits. With Indian celebrities increasingly making a mark on the global fashion stage, expectations from their looks are higher than ever.