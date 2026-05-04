Weekly Horoscope, May 4 To 10: Check What The Stars Predict For Your Zodiac Sign

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Weekly Horoscope for May 4 to 10, 2026, brings mixed influences as planetary alignments create both auspicious and challenging yogas. While no major shifts occur, each zodiac sign will experience unique outcomes.

The coming week is from May 4 to 10. Besides the Moon, no other planet will change its sign. The Sun and Mercury's conjunction in Aries will form the Budhaditya Rajyoga. Meanwhile, Saturn and Mars will create a 'Visphotak Yoga' (explosive combination) in Pisces. Many other good and bad yogas will also be active. Let's find out what the next 7 days hold for your zodiac sign.

This week, a major business deal will make you happy. You'll get chances to advance in your career. You might find success in your love life. Avoid taking risky decisions. Your health will see some ups and downs. Enemies might become active, but your social standing will be good. Hard work can bring you success.

For the next 7 days, people of this sign will get help from their colleagues. Don't sign any big business deals. Family situations might trouble you a bit. You may face obstacles in completing planned tasks. Control your anger and excitement, or you could make a big mistake.

This week, you will get respect and love from your partner. You can handle your responsibilities well. You might get success and profit in business. Stomach-related issues could bother you. Don't do anything wrong out of stubbornness. Work pressure at the office will cause stress. Broken relationships can be mended.

This week, your married life will be happy. Business results may be in your favour. New sources of income could open up. You will receive good news from your children. Drive your vehicle carefully and be cautious in financial transactions. A dispute might arise with someone in the family. It's better to make your own decisions.

This week, you might have to unwillingly borrow money from someone. Increasing responsibilities can cause stress. Take advice from an experienced person before making a big decision. Office work will be completed on time. It's an average week for business. You'll feel sad as your child may not get the desired success.

People of this sign might get a job this week. An unexpected, profitable journey could happen. Legal matters may turn in your favour. Your health will be better than before. You might get some new job opportunities and success in business. A property dispute could arise with a family member.

For people of this sign, expenses might suddenly increase, creating a fear of a disturbed budget. Students won't get the success they want, which will make them sad. Even small things can spoil your mood. Be careful with money matters. You might do something wrong by listening to others.

This week, people of this sign might get a transfer to their desired location. There are chances of profit from the stock market. Important tasks can also be completed on time. Partnership ventures can be profitable. With the help of friends, a difficult situation can be resolved. Old plans are also likely to be completed. Health will be better than before.

This week, people of this sign might have to do unwanted work at the office. You could also face a shortage of money. You need to be careful about your health, otherwise things could get worse later. You might have a pointless argument with your seniors. Misunderstandings can occur between husband and wife.

This week is average for business and salaried people. Students can get the success they desire. Health will also be fine. Stay away from legal issues, or you could get caught in a dispute for no reason. An old issue might get resolved this week. There can be ups and downs in married life.

People of this sign might go on a business-related trip. Everyone in the family will be happy with your progress. Your respect in society will increase. Don't suddenly trust a stranger, or you could suffer a heavy loss. You might catch seasonal diseases. Be careful while driving.

If people of this sign have an old ongoing dispute, it might get settled this week. The inflow of money will continue. You will get support from your superiors at work. A property dispute may arise with brothers. It's better to keep yourself in check. You might meet an old friend.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.