Kerala Needs Change, Revival: Shashi Tharoor As Congress Leads

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Tharoor Calls for 'Revival of Kerala'

As early trends show the Congress leading across more than 50 seats in Kerala, party leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that the need of the hour is a change of government, a change of policy and a "revival of Kerala".

Expressing confidence in the party, and the United Democratic Alliance (UDF) performing well in the 140-member assembly, Tharoor told ANI, "I think right now we've got enough contenders. What matters now is that there should be a change of government, a change of policy and a revival of Kerala."

Decrying the fiscal situation in the state, he said that he wants to work for making a state into a "haven for investment" for generating jobs and stopping migration from the state. "I hope that I can count on my ideas also being of some use to the new government, but my message will certainly be development, completely changing the disastrous fiscal situation, really doing essential work to make Kerala once again a haven for investment, so that we can grow, generate jobs for our people and prevent a situation where our young people are fleeing the state because they feel they have no possibilities," he said.

UDF Leads in Early Trends

According to data by Election Commission of India, Congress alone is leading in 49 seats till now, while the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist) is leading in just 29 seats.

As the second round of vote counting continues across 140 constituencies, multiple party candidates have registered a margin of more than 1,000 votes. Party's Irikkur candidat Sajeev Joseph is leading in his constituency by more than 5,000 votes. Meanwhile, CPM candidates from Payyannur, Kalliasseri, are ahead by more than 5,000 votes, while Thalassery and Chelakkara are seeing CPM lead by more than 6,000 votes.

In Kerala, the UDF as a whole has gained a significant advantage over LDF, leading in over 70 seats with the alliance leader Congress gaining leads on 49 seats.

Vote Counting Process

The process begins with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)