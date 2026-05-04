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Assam Results: NDA Leading In 36 Seats, Oppn In 10 Seats
(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 4 (IANS) The BJP-led NDA was leading in 36 Assembly seats, while the Congress-led opposition alliance was ahead in 10 constituencies in the early rounds of counting for the Assam Assembly elections on Monday, according to initial trends. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was leading from the Jalukbari Assembly constituency seat, giving an early boost to the ruling alliance as counting progressed across the state amid tight security arrangements was being conducted at 40 centres spread across Assam's 35 districts. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) containing votes from all 126 Assembly constituencies have been secured in strongrooms under round-the-clock surveillance ahead of the counting process have made special arrangements in districts with larger constituencies. In Nagaon, counting was taking place at three separate venues, while Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat each have two counting centres maintain law and order, a multi-layered security system has been put in place companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for guarding counting centres and strong rooms. In addition, around 800 unarmed police personnel were engaged in transporting EVMs from storage locations to counting halls under supervision Electoral Officer Anurag Goel had earlier said two additional CAPF companies would remain on static reserve duty. Besides, 93 companies of the State Armed Police have already been stationed across districts have also arranged 85 special assault teams to respond swiftly to any untoward incident during counting for the Assembly elections was held on April 9, with an impressive voter turnout of 85.96 per cent from an electorate of more than 2.50 crore. A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, including 59 women contenders. The Congress fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) contested 30 seats. Among NDA allies, the Asom Gana Parishad fielded 26 candidates, while the Bodo Peoples' Front contested 11 seats the opposition bloc, Raijor Dal fielded 13 candidates, Assam Jatiya Parishad contested 10, CPI(M) three, and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference two seats. Other parties in the contest include the Aam Aadmi Party and United People's Party Liberal with 18 seats each, the Trinamool Congress with 22, and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with 16. There are also 258 Independent candidates.
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