MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Professional Investment Advisory Services' Management Successfully Completes Change in Ownership

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Professional Investment Advisory Services Pte Ltd (“PIAS”) today announced that its management has completed the acquisition of PIAS from Singapore Life Limited (“Singlife”), through the purchase of all its shares in Professional Advisory Holdings Limited (“PAH”), PIAS's holding company.

The change in ownership, approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”), took effect on 1 May 2026 and was mutually agreed between PIAS management and Singlife. Singlife continues to be a key product provider and partner to PIAS.

Singlife will continue to support PIAS in its mission to grow and offer more choice to consumers. PIAS' management team will assume full ownership of the business and shape its next phase of growth.

PIAS representatives will continue to serve clients as usual, with no impact on existing servicing arrangements. Day-to-day operations continue as normal.

Following the change in ownership, PIAS will continue to expand its suite of providers and partners across savings, protection and investment solutions. With increasing longevity, a broader range of financial solutions will better position PIAS to support clients along their financial planning journey.

About Professional Investment Advisory Services Pte Ltd (PIAS)

Professional Investment Advisory Services Pte Ltd (“PIAS”) is a financial advisory firm in Singapore, established in 2001 and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

As a pioneering financial advisory firm in Singapore, PIAS has close to 25 years of operating experience, having navigated multiple market cycles. It has served over 200,000 families, supporting their financial planning needs across different life stages.

PIAS has a network of financial adviser representatives providing advice across savings, insurance and investment planning.

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Kamal Samuel Managing Director, Financial PR ...

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