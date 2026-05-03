Sacchi Shin-Clayton
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PhD Candidate, Department of Zoology,
University of Cambridge
I am currently a PhD student at the University of Cambridge, studying restoration protocols for riparian margins in oil palm plantations. Prior to starting my PhD, I worked as an environmental scientist/ ecologist with several New Zealand scientific agencies, primarily working in conservation. I partook in several projects working in New Zealand's reserves, including the Waitakere ranges in Auckland and Egmont national park in New Plymouth. I also have an MSc in Biosecurity and Conservation from the University of Auckland where I studied the western honey bee (Apis mellifera) being a possible vector for plant pathogens, specifically Myrtle rust. Alongside this, I worked at Plant and Food research as a research associate. Ultimately, I aspire to have a dynamic career as an environmental advisor, where I am able to contribute to the further protection and conservation of the environment.Experience
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–present
PhD student, University of Cambridge
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2026
University of Cambridge, Doctorate in Philosophy
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