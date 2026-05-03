Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sacchi Shin-Clayton

Sacchi Shin-Clayton


2026-05-03 07:08:24
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, Department of Zoology, University of Cambridge
Profile Articles Activity

I am currently a PhD student at the University of Cambridge, studying restoration protocols for riparian margins in oil palm plantations. Prior to starting my PhD, I worked as an environmental scientist/ ecologist with several New Zealand scientific agencies, primarily working in conservation. I partook in several projects working in New Zealand's reserves, including the Waitakere ranges in Auckland and Egmont national park in New Plymouth. I also have an MSc in Biosecurity and Conservation from the University of Auckland where I studied the western honey bee (Apis mellifera) being a possible vector for plant pathogens, specifically Myrtle rust. Alongside this, I worked at Plant and Food research as a research associate. Ultimately, I aspire to have a dynamic career as an environmental advisor, where I am able to contribute to the further protection and conservation of the environment.

Experience
  • –present PhD student, University of Cambridge
Education
  • 2026 University of Cambridge, Doctorate in Philosophy

The Conversation

MENAFN03052026000199003603ID1111064917



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search