Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Attack Zaporizhzhia, Injuries Reported

Russian Forces Attack Zaporizhzhia, Injuries Reported


2026-05-03 03:04:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"An enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia caused a fire in garage premises," he wrote.

It is noted that there are injured victims.

Emergency services are working at the scene and inspecting the area.

Read also: Russian strikes on Nikopol region leave five people injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, over the past day Russian forces carried out 839 strikes on 42 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed and five others injured, including a child.

MENAFN03052026000193011044ID1111064724



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search