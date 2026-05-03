Russian Forces Attack Zaporizhzhia, Injuries Reported
"An enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia caused a fire in garage premises," he wrote.
It is noted that there are injured victims.
Emergency services are working at the scene and inspecting the area.Read also: Russian strikes on Nikopol region leave five people injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, over the past day Russian forces carried out 839 strikes on 42 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed and five others injured, including a child.
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