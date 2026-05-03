Hadjar Drops To Back Of Miami Grid After Technical Infringement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Miami Gardens, United States: Red Bull's Isack Hadjar will start from the back of the grid in the Miami Grand Prix after he was disqualified on Sunday from qualifying for a technical infringement on his car.

Hadjar had posted the ninth quickest time in Saturday's qualifying but the stewards announced that the Frenchman's car failed its inspection.



Isack Hadjar of France and Oracle Red Bull Racing arrives in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Mark Thompson/Getty Images/AFP

They said its floor was deemed non-compliant because its dimensions exceeded by two millimetres the reference volume defined by the 2026 regulations.

Red Bull accepted the decision and "admitted a breach of the technical regulations", the stewards specified.

"We made a mistake and we respect the stewards' decision," said team principal, Laurent Mekies, in a statement.

"No advantage was sought or gained from this error. We will learn from this mistake and review our procedures to understand how it happened and ensure it does not happen again."

Hadjar, 21, is therefore relegated to the back of the grid in 22nd spot.

His teammate Max Verstappen, the four-time world champion, starts on the front row alongside the Mercedes of pole-sitter and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli.