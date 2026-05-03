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Amiri Guard Commander Meets French Ambassador

Amiri Guard Commander Meets French Ambassador


2026-05-03 02:14:24
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Amiri Guard Commander Major General Staff Mohammed bin Sultan Al Suwaidi met on Sunday at Barzan Camp with the Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar Arnaud Pescheux.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on a number of topics of common interest to both sides and ways to support and enhance them.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commander of the Amiri Guard, the French military attaché to the country, and a number of senior officers of the Amiri Guard.

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Gulf Times

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