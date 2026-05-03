Amiri Guard Commander Meets French Ambassador
During the meeting, views were exchanged on a number of topics of common interest to both sides and ways to support and enhance them.
The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commander of the Amiri Guard, the French military attaché to the country, and a number of senior officers of the Amiri Guard.
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