Zelensky Arrives In Yerevan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Arrived in Yerevan to take part in the European Political Community Summit. Many meetings ahead," the statement said.

It is noted that the key topics of discussion with partners will include strengthening security and coordinating efforts.

Peace agreement in war with Russia impossible without Ukraine's consent – Fico

According to Presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov, today's agenda includes bilateral meetings with the prime ministers of Norway, Finland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The summit itself will begin tomorrow, along with continued bilateral and multilateral meetings.

As reported, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had previously announced that President Zelensky would visit the capital. The visit is seen as part of international contacts and diplomatic engagement between countries.

This year, 48 heads of state and government have been invited to the European Political Community summit under the slogan "Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe," including representatives from the European Union, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, the Balkan countries, and the South Caucasus. For the first time, a country from outside Europe - Canada - will take part, represented by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Photo: Office of the President