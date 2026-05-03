Professor, Public and International Affairs, L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa

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Christina Clark-Kazak is Professor, School of Public and International Affairs, Past President of the International Association for the Study of Forced Migration and immediate past Editor-in-chief of Refuge: Canada's Journal on Refugees. She has previously worked for York University, Saint Paul University, the Canadian government and the Coalition to Stop the Use of Child Soldiers. She has also served as President of the Canadian Associate for Refugee and Forced Migration Studies, Director of York University's Centre for Refugee Studies and Associate Principal (Research and Graduate Studies) at York's bilingual Glendon campus. Her work is published in books and articles in international migration and development. She has received continuous research funding since her doctorate from the Canadian and British governments and non-governmental organizations. She holds a doctorate from Oxford University, a Master's from Cambridge University and a BA from the University of British Columbia.



2023–present Professor, L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa

2017–2023 Associate professor, L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa

2012–2017 Associate professor, York University (Glendon Campus) 2009–2012 Assistant professor, York University (Glendon Campus(

2007 Oxford University, DPhil, International Development

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